LETTER: American Legion Thanks Wilton for Support of Veterans

To the Editor:

On behalf of the American Legion, James B. Whipple Post 86 in Wilton I want to thank Wilton for your support of our veterans. I especially want to thank our children. We attended Veterans Day ceremonies in our schools and I can’t adequately express my appreciation for what we experienced. From the video tribute at the high school to the assemblies at Cider Mill and Middlebrook, the veterans in attendance were moved by your support.

I want to mention two things I experienced. First, our children at Middlebrook wrote and performed a song, “Thank you for your service,” which was a beautiful tribute to us. You made us feel very appreciated.

Second, on Saturday while we were distributing poppies and flags at Stop-n-Shop, four young ladies, perhaps middle school age, were walking toward the entrance. One of the girls stopped and the others asked, “Why?” She replied, “I’m going to donate, it’s the right thing to do.” Without hesitation, the other girls went into their bags and pockets and also dropped in some change. I knew some parents had done a great job raising their children. Later on, those same girls exited and dropped in even more.

The American Legion has been serving Wilton since 1920 and we will continue to support our children and youth because they are our future.

Thank you!

Paul Niche

Commander