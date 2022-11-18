Stay at Home in Wilton’s New Automated Ride Requests System Easier for Seniors — But More Volunteers Needed

On average, 600,000 older adults stop driving each year. Lack of transportation for these seniors makes it harder to schedule doctor’s appointments, shop for groceries, visit family and friends, and attend religious and social events. Without these connections, seniors can become isolated, which can negatively affect their health and well-being. Since family and friends cannot always be there to help, for over 12 years Stay at Home in Wilton has provided this important benefit to its members.

The demand for rides increased with a 10% increase in the group’s membership in 2022. As a result, what also grew was the need to expand the number of volunteer drivers. Stay at Home in Wilton officials looked at how they could make scheduling rides easier for both members and volunteer drivers.

In August, the organization went live with Assisted Rides, an online scheduling tool that helps automate the process. Once members call in requests, instead of launching endless phone calls, emails, and text messages to match rides with volunteer drivers, volunteer drivers simply log into the program to view several weeks of scheduled rides, and can then pick the ones that work best with their schedules. Once a ride is selected, they then call the member to confirm the details.

While the town offers transportation through Dial-a-Ride, the services provided by Stay at Home in Wilton pick up where the town leaves off by offering more of a concierge service so drivers only take one passenger at a time and stay with them for the duration of their appointments or activity and then drive them home. In addition, the hours and scope of the service is broader.

But this service provides more than just convenience. Drivers and members form a special bond that is mutually beneficial. Robin Lynch, one of Stay at Home in Wilton’s newest drivers, said driving for Stay at Home in Wilton has been incredibly gratifying in many ways.

“The Assisted Rides website makes it simple to choose a ride that fits my schedule. My passengers are always grateful and friendly, and the conversation flows. I may only drive two trips a week, but the rewards of meeting new people far outweigh the time spent driving.”

Philomena Molnar is a frequent passenger. “Stay at Home in Wilton is such a wonderful organization, and I am so grateful that, when I call for a ride, someone is always there on time and willing to help me.”

Over 25% of the total membership utilizes the organization’s transportation program, and since August, 267 rides have been scheduled through Assisted Rides, with volunteers driving 2,200 miles over a period of 221 hours.

Since the program was introduced, Stay at Home in Wilton has added a dozen new volunteer drivers to the program — but it’s not enough, according to Stay at Home in Wilton Vice President Lisa Roman.

“We definitely need more drivers as requests increase, especially during the busy holiday season and as more of our members are now back to their regular schedule of doctor’s appointments and social activities as Coronavirus-related restrictions ease,” she said.

Roman added that volunteer generosity helps support a vibrant senior community in Wilton. For more information on how to become a volunteer driver, or to help support all the important Stay at Home in Wilton programs during the group’s ongoing donor campaign, visit Stay at Home in Wilton online or call 203.762.2600 for more information.