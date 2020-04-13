Reminder: Especially Now, Wilton Food Pantry Needs Donations

During this time of intense need, please help keep the Wilton Food Pantry‘s shelves stocked. There is so much generosity in Wilton for the many challenges the community is facing. Making sure the Wilton Food Pantry can continue to provide for the families in town who need is an important gift of kindness.

Go through your own supplies (please check the expiration dates) or pack some additional goods on your next grocery run or supply order. Non-perishable food and household items should be dropped off in the lobby of the police station.

Families needing supplies may take them from the cart on the side of Comstock.

Items needed:

Personal Care

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Body Wash

Feminine Products

Toothbrushes

Shaving Cream

Disposable Razors

Food

Juice Boxes

Canned Hearty Soups

Rice (Brown & White)

Chewy Granola Bars

Individual Applesauce

Tea

Coffee (decaf and regular)

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Non-Sugary Cereal and Granola

Jam

Household Items

Paper Towels

Toilet Spray

Toilet Paper

Purell

Cleaning Wipes

Dish Soap

Liquid Hand Soap