Reminder: Especially Now, Wilton Food Pantry Needs Donations

During this time of intense need, please help keep the Wilton Food Pantry‘s shelves stocked. There is so much generosity in Wilton for the many challenges the community is facing. Making sure the Wilton Food Pantry can continue to provide for the families in town who need is an important gift of kindness.
Go through your own supplies (please check the expiration dates) or pack some additional goods on your next grocery run or supply order. Non-perishable food and household items should be dropped off in the lobby of the police station.
Families needing supplies may take them from the cart on the side of Comstock.
Items needed:
Personal Care
Toothpaste
Shampoo
Body Wash
Feminine Products
Toothbrushes
Shaving Cream
Disposable Razors
Food
Juice Boxes
Canned Hearty Soups
Rice (Brown & White)
Chewy Granola Bars
Individual Applesauce
Tea
Coffee (decaf and regular)
Pasta
Pasta Sauce
Non-Sugary Cereal and Granola
Jam
Household Items
Paper Towels
Toilet Spray
Toilet Paper
Purell
Cleaning Wipes
Dish Soap
Liquid Hand Soap