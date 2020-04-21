Westport Republican Lawyer Announces Run for Gail Lavielle’s Seat

It won’t be until next week that Patrizia Zucaro, a Republican and attorney from Westport, officially launches her campaign for the Connecticut General Assembly’s 143rd House seat, which represents parts of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport. The seat is currently held by five-term incumbent, State Representative Gail Lavielle (R-143), who announced last month that she would not seek reelection.

But Zucaro did post on a newly-created Facebook page for her campaign on April 15 that she decided to run, noting that Lavielle “is delighted to be passing the baton to me and I am honored to accept the role and responsibility associated with this candidacy.”

Zucaro will hold an official announcement virtual media event next week, on Tuesday, April 28. She’ll be joined by Lavielle as well as House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (114th District), indicating she has the official support of the incumbent and the party.

Other state and local Republican officials scheduled to be on the call include State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125), who also represents Wilton as well as New Canaan; State Rep. Terrie Wood (R-141), who represents Norwalk and Darien; Wilton Republican Town Committee chair Christopher Lineberger; and RTC chairs Carl Dickens of Norwalk and Joe Sledge of Westport.

In a longer statement on the Facebook page Zucaro wrote, “Connecticut needs change. My commitment to the 143rd is beyond an eagerness to be a part of politics; it is about supporting and serving the needs of Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton. The 143rd needs a strong advocate in Hartford and I will work hard to accomplish that end. As we slowly rise out of the clenches of COVID-19 many real-life hardships will become readily apparent. I will listen to and focus on the needs of the community, including but not limited to, access to healthcare, supporting employees and small business owners, restoring our infrastructure, and addressing the underlying weaknesses of Connecticut’s economy and job market. It is not enough that we get back to normal; I want us to thrive!”