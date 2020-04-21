BREAKING NEWS: After Employee Tests Positive, Village Market to Close for One Day to Clean

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-

Breaking News–Tuesday, April 21, 10:45 a.m.–The Village Market has announced that the market will be closed for the remainder of the day today, to clean and sanitize the store. “We did have an employee test positive [for COVID-19], who was last here on Saturday, [April 18],” owner Tim Dolnier told GOOD Morning Wilton in an email.

Dolnier said a letter has been posted on the door of the market, and he will also update the store’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as well. He added that the Village Market will be open for regular hours on Wednesday, April 22.

