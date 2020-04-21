Wilton Woman’s Club Short Story Contest Celebrates 19th Amendment 100th Anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. To help celebrate, the Wilton Woman’s Club is sponsoring an all-genre short story contest for Wilton girls in grades 9-12. All original stories are welcome–murder mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, romance, etc.; it is up to the writer to get creative and have fun while honoring this achievement for women. The mission is to write a fictional short story related to American women gaining the right to vote.

Writers must submit their stories by email (see contest details) by April 27. The WWC will announce the $250 prize winner on June 1. For more information, to see the requirements, and to submit an essay, visit the contest webpage.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities by giving back through philanthropy, education, and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit the Wilton Woman’s Club online to learn more. The new membership year starts in June. Join to continue Sternad’s legacy of making Wilton a beautiful and welcoming place to live.