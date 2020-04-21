Village Market to Match Wilton Food Pantry Gift Card Donations

The Village Market is proving once again that it’s the hometown Wilton market. After receiving multiple inquiries from customers asking how they can support the Wilton Food Pantry and many generous purchases of gift cards by both residents and businesses to donate to Wilton Social Services, Village Market owners Tim Dolnier and Mike Pacheco have decided to offer even more help.

All this week, through Friday, April 24, Village Market will match all gift card purchases for the Wilton Food Pantry, up to $5,000. Shoppers can stop by in person or, preferably, call the front office at 203.762.7283 to arrange a donation.