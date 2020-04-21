Wind Advisory, Freeze Warning for Wilton

By
GOOD Morning Wilton Staff
-

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and freeze warning for Tuesday, April 21 into Wednesday, April 22.

The wind advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

