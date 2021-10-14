Riverbrook Regional YMCA “Rocked” its First Annual Outdoor Concert Fundraiser

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA hosted “Rock at the Y,” a live music fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 25, a first of its kind for the organization. During the event, the Wilton Family Y welcomed over 250 concertgoers who enjoyed delicious food, beverages, and the groovy sounds of Terrapin, a Grateful Dead experience band.

“It was a terrific community event for all involved and exceeded our fundraising goals,” said Jarred S. Barnes, Chief Development Officer. “Thanks go to our dedicated Board, staff, volunteers and community partners, Rock at The Y raised over $80,000!”

Funds raised during the event directly support youth programming at the Y’s Wilton and South Norwalk branches. “The Y is the starting point for many youths to learn about staying active, creating healthy habits, and learning life-changing skills,” said Bob McDowell, Chief Executive Officer. “As our community grows, so will our need to expand offerings. Funds raised at Rock at The Y will go a long way in supporting our future leaders and game-changers.”

Riverbrook Y officials noted that the success of the community event would not have been possible without the support of over 70 Sponsor partners, including Fairfield County Bank, ONS, ASML, and R.T Vanderbilt Trust. They are also grateful to Terrapin for putting on a fantastic show. The delicious eats featured at the event were from Parlor, Chef Jeff, and Gofer Ice Cream. Beverages were donated and poured for the event by Tuck Gin, SoNo Brewery, and Aventine Hill Importers.

Rock at The Y was so well received that plans are in motion for a 2022 event. For more information on becoming a member, sponsor, or volunteer, visit the Wilton Family Y website or inquire at the front desk at the Wilton Family YMCA branch.