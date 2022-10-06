Runners of All Ages Ready to 5K at Woodcock Nature Center

Woodcock Nature Center will welcome runners, hikers and walkers of all ages at its annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 16. For several decades, this event has highlighted Woodcock’s nearly five miles of publicly accessible trails and raised money for the center’s educational programs.

The popular 5K, which kicks off at 10 a.m., follows a route that’s 90% trail with a mix of groomed trails, rugged trails and narrow bridges/boardwalks. Walkers are also welcome. The terrain of the 5K will highlight the diversity and beauty of the Woodcock property. A shorter 1K Kids Fun Run geared towards ages 6-and-up kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and is guided by a Woodcock team member. Parents are also welcome to accompany their children.

After the Kids Fun Run families are invited to stick around for a special post-race party on the nature center grounds including drinks with Ridgefield’s new Quartertone Coffee Roasters, Smootch beverages and lunch for purchase from West Lane Deli, plus live music with School of Rock, activities with Sunrise Senior Living, sports treatments with HSS/Stamford Health, playground fun, nature crafts, and the not-to-be-missed annual Woodcock live turtle race!

Woodcock welcomes interested businesses to inquire about sponsorship opportunities which can include inclusion on the race t-shirt, cross-promotions and a table at the race finish. Special thanks to current sponsors Fairfield County Bank, Outdoor Sports Center, Ridgefield Running Company, HSS/Stamford Health, Sunrise Senior Living, West Lane Deli, Boxed Water, Steve’s Bagels and Nature’s Temptations.

Runners are encouraged to register in advance on the Woodcock event website. Race fees are $40 for the 5K and $25 for the Kids Fun Run. Participants can pre-order a bagged lunch for after the race. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase on the day of the event. Race t-shirts will only be guaranteed to participants registered by Oct. 1. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers.