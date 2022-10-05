Take a Gamble and Attend Wilton Library’s Casino Night Fundraiser

The community has learned that it can rely on Wilton Library. Whether it’s finding the perfect read or providing exciting programs for patrons of all ages or even offering shelter and electricity after a storm, Wilton knows that going to Wilton Library has never been a gamble — until now.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Wilton Library is hosting its first-ever Casino Night fundraiser inside the library, and the community is invited to be part of the action. Imagine the library’s open spaces transformed with lights, sounds, and professional gaming tables for a Saturday night to remember, where everyone will experience the thrills of Vegas, right here in Wilton, all for a great cause — to benefit Wilton Library.

“We are so excited to host our first-ever Casino Night fundraiser, bringing all of the glitz and glamour of Vegas right to Wilton Library,” said Wilton Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler. “This fun evening is a wonderful opportunity to see old friends, make new friends, and enjoy a special night out in Wilton, all for a great cause. All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to supporting our incredible collections, programs, and services.”

It’s the first big, in-person fundraiser the library has done since before the pandemic. In fact, the library had already sent invitations to its 125th-anniversary celebration when COVID began to shut down just about everything in the early part of 2020. This fundraiser will be an important part of helping the library meet its financial obligations in its public-private partnership with the town.

“We’re looking forward to seeing many of our dedicated supporters and loyal friends at the event. We also encourage new Wilton residents to attend, since this is a great opportunity to connect with new people,” said Jennifer Longmire, WLA Trustee and Development Committee Chair.

At the event, guests will be treated to exciting games, an open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, “fun money” for gaming, and prizes for top winners.

All attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $175 per person and are now on sale on the Wilton Library website or by contacting Suzanne Verrilli via email or at 203.762.6321. Proceeds benefit the library.