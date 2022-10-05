Two Wilton Moms and Mental Health Professionals Launch ‘Support Circles’ to Help Parents, Teens and Kids

A new initiative to help parents and their children is coming to Wilton this fall. Wilton moms Dr. Miki Lasher, Ph.D., and Jenny Andjelkovic M.S. are channeling their mental health professional expertise to launch Support Circles, offering structured programs where participants can learn strategies and practice skills to reduce behavioral and emotional concerns in a supportive group setting. Support Circles will be available in person as well as over Zoom.

Right now families are getting back to school and business as usual but adjusting to busy schedules and finding a balance can be extraordinarily stressful if you aren’t in a healthy place mentally. Unfortunately, since the start of the pandemic, it is becoming more and more clear that the demand for psychological services is greatly surpassing the ability to fill the need. Resources are limited and even dwindling at a time when help is needed the very most.

In a 2020 survey of 1,000 parents around the country facilitated by the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 71% of parents said the pandemic had taken a toll on their child’s mental health, and 69% said the pandemic was the worst thing to happen to their child. A national survey of 3,300 high schoolers conducted in the spring of 2020 found close to a third of students felt unhappy and depressed much more than usual.*

In addition, and perhaps more startling, is the fact that the grown-ups meant to guide and lead children during these difficult times are struggling themselves. Parents were more likely to have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder since the coronavirus pandemic began (24% vs. 9%) and the American Psychological Association stresses the importance of treatment and support.**

Wilton is no exception. Support in our town is needed more than ever and yet there is a shortage of quality mental health resources for children, teens, and their parents. This has inspired a call to action by two Wilton parents who feel they can help with their experience and qualifications. These two moms know first-hand that raising children can feel both exhilarating and absolutely crushing all at the same time. They know that being a parent can and should be a joyful and rewarding experience, but that it can at times feel like the most humbling, heart-wrenching job on earth. They know that the struggle is real for families and that parenting can be terribly difficult because though the outcomes are critical, there is no official on-the-job training for this vital role and there are no real breaks from the unrelenting exhaustion. Lasher and Andjelkovic know how powerful it can feel for all parents to know that they are not alone and that when you have access to empathetic listeners, advice and some real research-based tools to carry in your back pocket, you feel and do better.

Lasher is a licensed psychologist in independent practice with Lasher Developmental Neuropsychology who specializes in assessments and therapeutic supports for children and adolescents, focusing on neurodevelopment, learning, and behavioral health. Andjelkovic is a mental health professional, a certified parent coach (Yale University Kazdin: Everyday Parenting/Parent Management Training), and an experienced support group moderator. The duo is currently offering Support Circles where parents will learn effective, evidence-based strategies for managing their children’s behavior in a positive, nurturing way.

“Jenny and I want to offer a unique program for parents that would combine the skills and knowledge you can get from many parent training classes with the community-building social network of many support groups,” Lasher said.

Parents will practice skills to help children become better at following directions, completing tasks and sticking to routines that will ultimately reduce acting-out behaviors and inspire cooperation. The whole family will learn to communicate and interact more positively, leading to better relationships at home. Content will highlight the importance of self-care for families and encourage opportunities for building a social network with other parents to share experiences in a safe, supportive environment.

“We are keeping each circle small to encourage people to open up and form real connections that can last beyond the time we meet for our sessions,” Lasher added.

Parent Support Circles are forming now and will run in October and November. Groups will also soon be forming to support teens and kids. Learn more about Support Circles and register on the Support Circles website.

