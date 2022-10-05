Waveny-Visiting Nurse and Wilton’s Turnover Shop Celebrate 20 Year Partnership 

Waveny LifeCare Network-Visiting Nurse and Hospice and The Turnover Shop of Wilton are celebrating 20-plus years of partnership. In honor of this long-standing relationship, a Connecticut State official citation was presented to the Turnover Shop at a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3 at the Wilton Center shop at 98 Old Ridgefield Rd.

State Representative Tom O’Dea (R-125) presented the Connecticut State official Citation to Sharon Sobel of The Turnover Shop. Other individuals who joined the event included Russ Barksdale, Waveny’s president and CEO; Leo Karl, president of Waveny’s Board; Carol Smith, Waveny VP of Home and Hospice Care; Christene Freedman, Chief Advancement Officer for Waveny; Stella Clarke, Waveny Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering; and many dedicated Turnover Shop volunteers.

“The impact of donations to the Patient Care Fund made by the Turnover Shop are immense,” Clarke said. “Many lives have been changed by the comfort care we have been able to provide thanks to these funds.”

These two steadfast community nonprofits have been working together since the 1940s to ensure that hospice and home care is available to those in need in the community of Wilton. Over the past 20 years, the Turnover shop has generously donated over $750,000 to support the Patient Care Fund of Visiting Nurse and Hospice, now part of Waveny LifeCare Network.

Founded over 75 years ago by a group of volunteers dedicated to serving the needs of the community, The Turnover Shop has kept that tradition of service and generosity alive as it has evolved to serve each generation. Merchandise is reflective of every life style and current fashion, and the organization’s current team of over 130 volunteers remain committed to the prospect of always being creative and innovative.

Waveny LifeCare Network has been committed to the community for over 40 years as a trusted nonprofit, and has sought to provide the highest quality of care since 1975. Waveny provides award-winning personalized solutions for patients of all ages through a full spectrum of care that anticipates every need, from at-home to in-patient short-term physical rehabilitation, therapy and nursing care, hospice and everything in between. With an all-inclusive fee structure and priority access to Waveny’s robust continuum of healthcare services, the organization is committed to exceeding patient expectations.