LETTER: 22nd Ambler Farm Day, A Great Day For All

To the Editor:

On Sunday, Oct. 2, we celebrated our 22nd Annual Ambler Farm Day. Thousands from Wilton and beyond attended this annual Wilton tradition that marks the beginning of fall and is an important fundraiser for Ambler Farm. Sunday’s windy and chilly weather did not deter those that came out to enjoy the live music, food, and activities of the day!

This signature event is truly about community supporting community and this year was no exception. In that spirit, we would like to express our thanks to our invaluable 150-plus volunteers (both adults and youths) who helped to run the different activities including Scarecrows, Hayrides, Concessions, Parking, Apple Sling Shots, the Ambler Shop and more! We extend an extra warm thank you to our brave volunteers who sat in the Dunk Tank through shivers and chills: Wilton Fire Capt. Kevin Czarnecki, Deputy Fire Chief John Plofkin, GOOD Morning Wilton’s Heather Borden Herve, Wilton Police Department Ofc. Patenaude, Farmer Jonathan, and Wilton dad Mike Hanauer!

We are especially grateful for the support we received from this year’s Ambler Farm Sponsors: Wilton Woman’s Club, Wilton Kiwanis Club, Bankwell, Media Sponsor GOOD Morning Wilton, The Painted Cookie, Village Market, Ring’s End, Ancona’s Wines & Liquors, F&W Equipment, Georgetown Orthodontics, Nuvance Health, Orem’s Diner, Seven Acres Montessori, Stew Leonard’s, Bayer & Black, Four Seasons Racquet Club, Pinocchio Pizza, Stop & Shop, Wilton Fit Body Boot Camp, Wilton Go Green, Wilton Hardware, and the Wilton YMCA.

I would like to acknowledge our dedicated supporters including Ambler Farm’s own Apprentices, Benedicts Home and Garden, Blue Hill Orchard, The Cake Box, Curbside Compost, CT Ice Cream Trucks, Durants Rentals, Dzen Brothers, Erin Woolard, Freedom Field Lining, Girl Scouts, Georgetown Cake Shoppe, Jared Silbersher, Lyman Orchards, Maida Designs, The Painted Cookie, Present Company Band, Rebel Daughter Cookies, A Royal Flush, Sacred Heart Ice Hockey Team, STA, Sweet Pierre’s, Town of Wilton, The Turnover Shop of Wilton, Village Market, Wilton CERT, Wilton Dept. of Public Works, Wilton Deli, Wilton Fire Dept, Wilton Police Dept, Wilton Historical Society, Wilton Parks and Recreation, and the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Finally, a tremendous thank you goes to our incredible dynamic duo responsible for curating and executing our special events: Laura Guzewicz and Amy Devore dedicated months and weeks ensuring the day would be fun and safe for all! Thanks to our team behind the scenes including our Board members and staff: Matthew Oricchio, Property Manager and Assistant Program Director, for ensuring the grounds, property, and buildings were prepared and ready; Stacey Valimont, Program Director, for leading our Apprentices’ efforts; Sheena Shen, Bookkeeper; and Jonathan Kirschner, Director of Agriculture, and his team of dedicated farm stand volunteers for the countless hours they spend sharing their time and talents with the Farm throughout the growing seasons.

A final thanks to everyone who attended Ambler Farm Day! We hope you had a wonderful time and look forward to seeing you at the Farm again soon!

Ashley Kineon

Executive Director

Friends of Ambler Farm