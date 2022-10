Wilton High School boys soccer is hosting its salute to the team’s senior players on Thursday, Oct. 6. Organizers have invited the community to come to the pre-game ceremony to “thank the seniors for their leadership, friendship, and dedication to Wilton Soccer.”

The pre-game ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at Lilly Field (395 Danbury Rd.) followed by a 5:30 p.m. game against Westhill.