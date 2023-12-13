The Great Trains Holiday Show is back in town at the Wilton Historical Society and last Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa Claus made a whistle stop there to share in the happening.

“It has something for everybody,” Wilton Historical Society Director Nick Foster said, pointing out the attraction that model trains hold for people of all ages. “Whether you’re a modeler or somebody who just likes the holiday seasons. We always joke it’s for kids from one to 100.”

The extensive train layouts, which include sets of different gauges and an exclusively Lego layout, are owned by the historical society. Foster said that over the years people have contributed to them and when it comes time to erect the scenic train-scapes, staff and various volunteers work together to construct the layouts.

“It’s really a team effort,” Foster said.

Of special note is the work of longtime volunteer and Wilton resident Moira Craw, who singlehandedly creates the expansive miniature holiday village, which features dozens of classic model buildings, along with animated features such as sledders and skaters.

Craw said that about one-third of the village was originally part of her personal display at home, but the scope of the extensive scene ultimately led her to share the display with the society.

Kids visiting were invited to take part in a scavenger hunt, challenged to find various items hidden throughout the museum in the various displays.

Meanwhile, out in the barn, kids lined up to converse with the Big Man in Red, sharing their hopes for holiday presents and wishes, while their parents grabbed photos and videos of the special meeting.

Foster said the holiday train show remains the most popular event at the museum, also serving to introduce the public to all it has to offer.

“It’s a great hook for the society to get people in to see us,” he said.

The Great Holiday Train Show runs through Monday, Jan. 15, with hours posted on the Historical Society’s website.