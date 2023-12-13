The Wilton Woman’s Club (WWC) has selected the Caregiver Respite Program through Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, a member of the Waveny LifeCare Network, as its 2024 fundraising beneficiary. Funds raised at the club’s Annual Spring Fashion Show and Fundraiser — scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Rolling Hills Country Club — will provide much-needed relief to overburdened caregivers in Wilton and surrounding areas.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County has provided professional nursing and support services for seniors, adults, and children for over 100 years.

“We will continue this important work, but times have changed especially for seniors” said Mary Ross, Administrator of the non-profit. “People are living much longer and caregivers themselves are aging out. We now have situations of the elderly caring for the elderly, often bedridden loved ones. There are no breaks even to their own doctor appointments. The mental, emotional, and physical stress is simply enormous — it is immediate. The money we receive will go toward providing at least five hours of respite care per week to as many people as we can reach. I know of 10 situations right here in Wilton who will benefit from this generous gift. I can’t tell you how grateful we are to the WWC for this support.”

Wilton Woman’s Club Philanthropy Committee co-chairs, Donna Peterson and Clare Murphy, announced the beneficiary to club members during its Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Baldanza In Cannondale.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women. Today, the Wilton Woman’s Club is a dynamic organization that thrives on service, philanthropy, and comradery. The club welcomes women of all ages, backgrounds, and talents. The objectives of the WWC are to serve, learn, and connect women through community service, social activities, and education. The Wilton Woman’s Club has proudly contributed over $250,000 within the past decade to local, non-profit organizations and scholarships for Wilton High School seniors.

Credit: contributed / Wilton Woman's Club

