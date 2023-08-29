Families are invited to sing, dance and play in a free Music Together class at the Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.). Children ages 0- 5 and their adults participate together in a family-style class that will get everyone in the groove for joyful music-making.

The fall semester of classes begins at the Grange on Thursday, Sept. 7, and will be held on Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Music Together is a world-renowned early childhood music and movement program with a curriculum that emphasizes a play-based, developmentally appropriate approach where every child and family is welcome and included just as they are. Adults learn how to support their child’s musical and overall growth with parent education that is woven into the class. Parents and children make lifelong friends in a supportive musical community.

Learn more and register online, or text questions to 203.256.1656. Attendees who register for the 12-week semester get a free instrument set