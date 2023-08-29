The Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRRA) will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day at Miller-Driscoll School on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event is open to Wilton residents. Proof of residency is required.

Residents can visit the HRRA website for more information on what items can and cannot be disposed of at this event. For questions or more information, contact HRRA via email or by calling 203.775.4539.

Volunteers from the Wilton Environmental Affairs Department and the Wilton Conservation Commission will be on hand to assist with event coordination.

Wilton residents will have several other opportunities to dispose of their household hazardous waste this fall at other upcoming HRAA Household Hazardous Waste Collection regional events:

Saturday, Oct. 14 , from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. : New Milford — John Pettibone School (Pickett District Rd., New Milford)

, from : — John Pettibone School (Pickett District Rd., New Milford) Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Brookfield — Brookfield High School (45 Long Meadow Hill Rd.)

These events are open to all Wilton residents. Proof of residency is required.

These events will enable residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste by bringing it to the collection where a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of the unwanted products.

Wilton residents are able to dispose of electronics and paint anytime year-round. Visit the Paint Care website to find locations to drop off paint. Certain electronics can be disposed of at the Wilton Transfer Station. For more information, visit the HRRA website.