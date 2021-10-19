Something to Crow About: Scarecrows and Scavenger Hunt Return to Wilton

Not in the field, but in the town center, Wilton’s scarecrows are back!

For the 10th year in a row, scarecrows line the streets of Wilton Town Center. The scarecrows have all been created by local residents, businesses and organizations and are on display hanging on lampposts in the center of town now through Halloween.

Camille Carriero, Executive Director of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce said that all 50 available spots were sold this year.

“Residents and businesses are happy to have them return. They bring such a festive feeling to Wilton Center.” Carriero noted in an email.

Scarecrow designs include a Vincent Van Crow from the Little Pub, Penelope the Preschooler by The Wilton Family YMCA Preschool, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by CDSW, among many others.

And the scarecrows are not just for show. Interested spectators can take part in the Town of Wilton Scavenger Hunt, searching for special items on the scarecrows. The scavenger hunt form can be found on the Town of Wilton website.

Anyone wishing to participate in the scavenger hunt can enter answers directly into the online form for the chance to win a prize. Players must find scarecrows with certain characteristics or objects such as a red hat, chocolate chip cookie or a purple bow.

Carriero said that the scarecrows and scavenger hunt are great for Wilton and its residents.

“The Scarecrow Fest and Scavenger hunts provide an opportunity for the community to participate in a fun family event that both kids and grown-ups can enjoy. While they are searching for the items for the scavenger hunt, we encourage people to stroll through Wilton Center and visit the numerous retail stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and other merchants in our center. It’s a great opportunity to support our local small business and winners of the scavenger hunt will also win a gift certificate to select Wilton restaurants!” she added.

The prize drawing will be held during the Nov. 1 Board of Selectmen meeting. The first three names drawn will win gift certificates to select Wilton restaurants. Participants do not need to be present at the drawing and will be notified by email or phone.