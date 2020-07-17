Special Weir Farm NHS America the Beautiful Quarters Available at Fairfield County Bank

Wilton is home to the only National Historic Site in CT, and that National Park–Weir Farm National Historic Site (NHS)–was chosen to represent Connecticut as part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program. Now, quarters bearing the Weir Farm image are available to the public at Fairfield County Bank, the local bank selected to be the home of the State of Connecticut America the Beautiful® Program coin, which was released by the United States Mint.

Members of the public, customers and non-customers, can obtain rolls of the quarters at any of the 16 Fairfield County Bank branch locations. The Bank is using exchange guidelines of a $10.00 minimum (one roll) and a $100.00 maximum (10 rolls).

“Weir Farm NHS is thrilled to represent Connecticut on this stunning new quarter,” said Weir Farm NHS superintendent Linda Cook. “The design perfectly captures the feel of the cultural landscape of the state and how Weir Farm is connected to it through art, creativity, and nature. We are so pleased that Fairfield County Bank is now offering the opportunity for the public to obtain rolls of quarters locally.”

“This is a very exciting time for the Bank and Weir Farm NHS, as the contribution they make to our local community is invaluable. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Weir Farm to make this beautiful quarter available to everyone,” said Carol Johnson, Vice President and Branch Manager of the Wilton branch.

Weir Farm NHS is the only national park dedicated to American Painting and was home to American Impressionist, Julian (J.) Alden Weir. The reverse (tails) design of the quarter representing this site portrays an artist wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Weir’s studio. It is inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artists’ creative inspiration from the rural environment. The inscription “A National Park for Art” appears in the lower right field. The coin was designed by Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by medallic artist Phebe Hemphill, who are both credited with the artistry of several coins issued by the Mint.