Wilton High-Tech Employer ASML Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

As demonstrated by today’s strong Q2 earnings of 3.3 billion euro net sales at 48.2% gross margin, ASML continues to show why it’s ranked 25th on a list of 100 companies prospering in the pandemic by the Financial Times.
This past quarter wasn’t without its challenges, but ASML Wilton pulled together to maintain the safety of its employees and business continuity. Additionally, it’s already hired 202 new people this year and has more than 100 job openings, of which about 80% are with its Wilton factory that continues to grow in responsibilities as part of the company’s successful global operations.
“Big Data” and “Internet of Things” continues to drive strong semiconductor demand along with the short term increase in demand driven by the new work environment as a result of COVID. ASML is well prepared for another growth year.
Following a visit on July 11, Gov. Ned Lamont said, “Seeing ASML in action was an incredible opportunity. This company is one of our state’s tech ‘gems.’ Their technology is utilized by some of the world’s leading chipmakers like Intel, Samsung, and TSMC. This world-class facility is filled with some of the best talent Connecticut has to offer when it comes to design and engineering, working in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This company represents what’s great about Connecticut, and continues our state’s legacy as an innovation hub. With 1,900 employees, I look forward to seeing ASML’s continued growth in our great state.”
Company officials listed several specific highlights of areas where the company showed strong performance.
- Experienced initial production disruption due to COVID-19, but recovered to ship record output of critical EUV modules and met or exceeded supply on all key modules in Q2
- Preemptively segmented manufacturing and additional operations in early March, but immediately shifted non-essential workforce to WFH following Governor’s state order as well as shortened work shift, but paid for complete shift
- Implemented enhanced safety measures to protect essential employees on-site, as well as daily, weekly and bi-weekly communications touchpoints to inform employees and receive feedback for ongoing improvement
- Shipped the first next-generation product to the Netherlands securing the future roadmap (April 24)
- Rolled out augmented reality in a matter of weeks to maintain customer support of its multi-billion-dollar equipment
- Expanded optical production capabilities with ongoing cleanroom upgrades, new test stands, and polishers, as well as coating systems
- Continued renovations to Building 50 as well as new cleanroom construction to bring an additional 25,000 square feet manufacturing space for next-generation product development
- Re-opened all buildings on-campus and brought an additional 12% of employees on-site (July 6)