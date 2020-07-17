Wilton High-Tech Employer ASML Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

The following article was compiled from a press release.

As demonstrated by today’s strong Q2 earnings of 3.3 billion euro net sales at 48.2% gross margin, ASML continues to show why it’s ranked 25th on a list of 100 companies prospering in the pandemic by the Financial Times.

This past quarter wasn’t without its challenges, but ASML Wilton pulled together to maintain the safety of its employees and business continuity. Additionally, it’s already hired 202 new people this year and has more than 100 job openings, of which about 80% are with its Wilton factory that continues to grow in responsibilities as part of the company’s successful global operations.

“Big Data” and “Internet of Things” continues to drive strong semiconductor demand along with the short term increase in demand driven by the new work environment as a result of COVID. ASML is well prepared for another growth year.

Following a visit on July 11, Gov. Ned Lamont said, “Seeing ASML in action was an incredible opportunity. This company is one of our state’s tech ‘gems.’ Their technology is utilized by some of the world’s leading chipmakers like Intel, Samsung, and TSMC. This world-class facility is filled with some of the best talent Connecticut has to offer when it comes to design and engineering, working in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This company represents what’s great about Connecticut, and continues our state’s legacy as an innovation hub. With 1,900 employees, I look forward to seeing ASML’s continued growth in our great state.”

