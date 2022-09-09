SPED*NET Announces New Presentations for Parents

SPED*NET Wilton, the non-profit organization that has assisted area families of special needs children for more than 20 years, is now known as SPED*NET.

“We’re very excited about this change,” attorney Eve Kessler, the organization’s co-founder and executive director, said.

According to co-presidents Carolina Corrigan and Janine Kelly, the new name reflects the expansion of SPED*NET’s reach beyond the borders of Wilton and Fairfield County to the beaches of Florida and beyond, as well as the organization’s increased resources for families, including live presentations, webinars via zoom, and extensive video library and online materials.

Additionally, SPED*NET has announced the initial presentations for its yearly speaker series of noted authorities, well known in the fields of parenting complex kids, special education, and disability-related issues. Each of these events is open, at no charge, to all parents, caretakers and educators. Advance registration on the SPED*NET website is required.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m.: “How to Use the Common Core Standards for an Improved IEP” (Webinar); Presenters: Gerri Fleming, education advocate, and Sharon Golder, special educator

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 7-8 p.m.: “A View from the Inside: Attorneys with ADHD, Dyslexia and ASD” (Webinar); Presenters: Michael Gilberg, Esq., Ptahra Jeppe, Esq., and Robert Tudisco, Esq.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10-11 a.m.: “Making Sense of Connecticut’s New IEP, Page by Page” (Webinar); Presenters: Jeffrey L. Forte, JD, and Jill Hornig, JD

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10-11 a.m.: “From IEP to JOB: Guiding Students and Young Adults on the Autism Spectrum to the Right Job or Career” (Webinar); Presenter: Barbara Bissonnette, certified coach

Videos of prior presentations and webinars, with downloadable supportive materials, are available on the SPED*NET website and YouTube channel.

SPED*NET strives to provide useful information and support to parents of children who have IEPs or 504 Plans, who have been identified as being eligible for services, or who are struggling but have yet to be identified. The goal is to empower parents to become their children’s best advocates.

Each of the organization’s officers and staff is a non-paid volunteer. For more information about SPED*NET or to become a volunteer, visit the SPED*NET website.