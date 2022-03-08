SPED*NET to Hold Webinar on College Preparation for Teens with IEPs or 504 Plans

The following article was submitted by SPED*NET Wilton.

The college process can be daunting for students and their families, especially when the students have learning, behavioral, social or attentional challenges. Increasing college readiness skills and selecting a college that’s the “right fit” are critical for a positive transition.

SPED*NET Wilton will host a free webinar regarding this important topic on Wednesday, Mar. 16 from 10-11 a.m. Janine Kelly, JD, and Deborah List, PhD, will provide useful information on how to help high school students develop the academic, social-emotional and independence skills necessary for college, and how to select a college program that will support their continued success.

Kelly, a special education advocate, has been supporting children with disabilities and their families for over 12 years, advising them on all aspects of the IEP/Section 504 process and how to prepare for post-secondary school transitions. List, a former university professor and student advisor, lectures on student accessibility, mental health and disability needs. They are partners in College Access and Beyond, LLC, which supports students and their families as they plan for their futures beyond high school.

Registration is required at either the SPED*NET website or ZOOM. There is no charge for this program.

This program is presented by SPED*NET Wilton in partnership with the Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Library and Newtown Sped PTA.

