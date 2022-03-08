Woodcock Nature Center is Hiring: Camp Counselors and After-School Assistant

Woodcock Nature Center is hiring! There are two job listings posted on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Classified Listings — one for a part-time, seasonal afterschool assistant, and another for summer camp counselors.

Afterschool Assistant — Part-time, Seasonal

Woodcock Nature Center is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

The Woodcock Nature Center is looking for enthusiastic individuals who are interested in environmental topics (Biology, Zoology, Ecology, Environmental Science, etc.) and or education (any age level) to assist our full-time educators. The nature center has after-school programs for students from kindergarten all the way through middle school. These programs are seasonal and run in the Winter, Spring, and Fall. The assistant will help facilitate the program and supervise students while outdoors on and off trails. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain experience and knowledge that could benefit them in pursuing further studies and careers.

Responsibilities:

Supervise and interact with students at all times in forest and wetlands, on and off trails

Assist with behavioral needs of students

Motivate students and encourage mutual support and team-building activities

Contribute to set-up, break-down, and cleaning of program activities

Qualifications:

Must be 17 years of age or older

Interest in the environment and or education

Experience working with elementary-aged kids and teenagers

Enthusiasm for exploring nature with children

Comfort working with different animals and in the natural environment

Willingness to get dirty

Available at least one of the following afternoons: Tuesday 3:45-6:15 p.m. Wednesday 3:45-6:15 p.m. Thursday 3:45-6:15 p.m.

Spring Dates: Week of March 21 through Week of May 23.

Salary: $14-16 per hour.

To Apply: Send a cover letter and resume to Woodcock Director of Education Sarah Breznen via email.

Visit the Woodcock Nature Center website for more information.

Nature Camp Counselor — Summer 2022

Woodcock Nature Center is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives are encouraged to apply.

This camp counselor position is ideal for college students who love to be outside and who enjoy working with children. We are looking for mature, self-motivated, fun students to work with campers ages 4-12. Campers are grouped by grade (PreK-K, 1st-2nd, 3rd-4th, 5th-6th, 7th-8th). Two counselors work together with each group of 12 children. Counselors will be responsible for implementing our existing nature and environmental education curriculum, leading animal lessons, coordinating activities, guiding campers, managing group dynamics, and ensuring safety protocols. Counselors work together in facilitating activities that range from nature arts to shelter building and wetland exploration.

Duties for all Camp Counselors:

Lead all activities for a group of 12 campers; curriculum and resources are provided and staff will have time to learn these activities during staff training week.

Supervise and interact with campers at all times

Provide daily care of each camper and maintain standards of health, safety, and COVID protocols

Assist with behavioral needs of campers

Motivate campers and encourage mutual support and team-building activities

Administer basic First Aid (training provided during staff training week)

Contribute to set-up, break-down, and cleaning at the start and end of each camp day

Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older

Position contingent upon satisfactory completion of a background check.

Qualifications:

Minimum of first-year study preferred, but not required (early education, physical education, environmental science, biology, wildlife conservation, or related fields)

A sincere desire to teach young students about nature and the environment

Experience leading or working with kids in a formal or informal setting (school, nature center, camp, scouts, babysitting, etc.)

Positive attitude and excellent interpersonal skills in working with youth

Enthusiasm for exploring nature with children; basic knowledge of the natural world is preferred, but not required

Willingness to get dirty and work hard in all weather (including summer heat, humidity, and rain)

Self-motivated and able to work with limited supervision

Ability to be creative and flexible

Ability to be physically active for most of an 8-hour day

Summer Schedule:

Mandatory Staff Training: June 13-17

Camp Dates: Week of June 20-24 through August 15-19

Counselors work Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Commitment to all dates is strongly preferred. Allowances for vacation are dependent on staffing availability.

Salary: $14.50-$15.50/hour. College credit is available if agreed upon by your school.

To Apply: Send the following to Camp Director Sarah Breznen via email:

Cover Letter

Resume

Contact info for two references

Visit the Woodock Nature Center website for more information.