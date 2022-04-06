Think of exercise as a prescription for optimizing intellectual reasoning, increasing attention, and improving mood. Regular exercise activates the brain systems that support focus, memory, and self-regulation, decrease impulsivity, and prime kids for learning — all kids, young and old. An exciting and growing body of research shows that physical activity is a promising alternative or additional treatment option for kids with ADHD, executive function challenges, and learning issues.

SPED*NET Wilton will host a free presentation regarding this topic on this Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m.-noon at Wilton Library. Dr. Douglas DeMassa will discuss the effects of exercise on the brain and how physical activity can help students improve attention, endurance, short-term memory skills, impulse control, time-on-ask, visual tracking, balance, coordination, and self-confidence.

DeMassa is a Doctor of Chiropractic with a Bachelor’s in science in sports biology, a Master’s of science in human nutrition, over 300 hours of post-graduate education in chiropractic neurology, and a post-doctoral qualification in the treatment of ADHD, learning disabilities, and behavioral disorders. He has trained in the martial arts for 35-plus years and has been teaching for 25 years. In 2005, he combined his knowledge and experience to create “Neuron-Do,” a brain-based martial art that integrates physical movements with cognitive learning strategies. He is currently in private practice, teaches Neuron-Do, and is an adjunct professor at the University of Bridgeport School of Chiropractic teaching Maternal and Child Health.

Registration is required at the Wilton Library website. There is no charge for this in-person program.

Presented by SPED*NET Wilton in partnership with Wilton Library, Wilton Public Schools, the WYC Free Play Matters Task Force and Darien SEPAC.