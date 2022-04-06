On Saturday, Mar. 26, Wilton High School students participated in the prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival, where they received a master class from world-renowned musicians and then competed against seven other top high school jazz bands from the tri-state area.

Music teacher Troy Williams brought two out of the three WHS jazz bands to the festival. After a long day at the host venue, Greenwich High School, Wilton’s students sat down at the awards ceremony to learn where they had placed.

Wilton High School jazz bands won:

Outstanding Jazz Band (Ranked with the highest score)

Wilton Jazz Band #1

Outstanding Soloist

Allison Eidt

Erin Famous

Ciara Garcia

Finnbar O’Halloran

Outstanding Bassist

Erin Famous

Outstanding Pianist

George Huberty

Local audiences will have the opportunity to hear the Wilton High School jazz musicians this Friday, April 8, during the annual John Rhodes Jazz Symposium held at Wilton High School. The symposium will start at 4 p.m.

There will be performances from Middlebrook School, Greenwich High School, King School, Newtown High School, and the Berkshire Jazz Orchestra. In addition, Wilton resident and musician Arthur Lipner will be the special guest clinician, sponsored by Conn-Selmer.

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The event is free, and donations will be accepted.