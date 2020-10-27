Sponsored Job Listing: Wilton Public Schools Look to Hire Substitutes, Lunch/Recess Monitors and More

sponsored post

The Wilton Public Schools “For a Better World” are seeking recent college graduates, college students, retirees, career-changers, and those interested in giving back to their community to join a dynamic, engaging, and inspirational team of staff and students. A number of flexible positions are available, including substitutes, lunch-recess monitors, certified teachers, long-term substitutes, and paraprofessionals. Help shape the lives of our future leaders! To learn more and/or apply, please visit our website or contact Human Resources Coordinator Erika Cross via email.

Job Description: Certified/Uncertified Substitute Teacher and Paraprofessionals

General Statement:The substitute teacher replaces the regular teacher on either a daily or long-term basis, and is, therefore, responsible for the continuation of all learning activities in the classroom. As such, substitutes are expected to understand human growth and development, be knowledgeable about what is to be taught, and demonstrate facility in the basic skills of reading, writing and mathematics, or whatever subject area they are assigned to cover. Substitutes are expected to effectively communicate with students and support a positive climate in the classroom and maintain classroom discipline in the absence of the regular classroom teacher. They are also expected to communicate with the classroom teachers they are replacing, informing them of their progress in the assigned lessons and other relevant information about the class during the teacher’s absence.

Major Responsibilities:

Demonstrates facility in the skills of reading, writing, oral communication and mathematics, when appropriate.

Demonstrates general background knowledge of the subject to be taught.

Demonstrates knowledge of human growth and development as it relates to the teaching-learning process.

Effectively implements instructional plans left by the classroom teacher or building administrators and uses appropriate instructional techniques. Consults with the principal and/or appropriate staff members to resolve questions and/or concerns.

Complies with all building procedures and schedules.

Promotes the proper use and care of school property.

Effectively communicates with students, helps them develop positive self-concepts, and establishes a positive learning environment.

Demonstrates effective classroom management techniques.

Communicates with the teacher he/she has replaced to ensure that a seamless learning experience for the student.

Teaches scheduled classes. Prepares a written summary of work completed.

Makes the absent teacher aware of any special situations or problems encountered.

Upholds board policies and follows administrative procedures.

Promotes a favorable image of the school district.

Provides guidance, communicates high expectations, and shows an active interest in student progress.

Facilitates critical-thinking, problem-solving, and creativity skills.

Works cooperatively with other teachers.

Upholds computer technology acceptable-use policies.

Respects personal privacy.

Maintains the confidentiality of privileged information.

Qualifications:

All substitute teachers are required to have at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college. Substitute paraprofessionals are required to have at least a high school diploma.

A valid CT teacher certificate in the subject area is required for long-term assignments beyond 40 days.

A demonstrated commitment to supporting the personal and academic growth of children.

Ability to be flexible in work assignments and show willingness to support the safe and effective operations of the school.

Evidence of ability to work cooperatively with administrators, teachers, and educational assistants.

Strong communication skills (oral and written).

