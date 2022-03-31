On Saturday, Mar. 26, the Wilton Family YMCA hosted the 37th Annual Wilton Open paddle tournament benefitting the YMCA’s Children’s Charities. Otherwise known as “St. Paddle’s Day,” the event featured 224 paddle players facing off in matches at 14 area clubs. The tournament is the largest one-day fundraising paddle event in the U.S.

photos by Joshua Zheng

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA’s Financial Assistance Program, which “provides critical funds for Y members who are part of the most vulnerable populations, especially children. Over the years funds generated by the Wilton Open have allowed many children to attend the Y’s summer camp as well as swim programs.

This was the first Open since 2019. The Y closed two days before the 2020 event had been scheduled. Organizers said this year’s tournament retained more than 90% of the players who had signed up in 2019.

Generosity from loyal sponsors from Wilton and nearby towns ensured a successful event: Proximo/Kraken Rum, Wilson Sporting Gods, The Tennis Spot, Athleta, Nod Hill Brewery, Wilton Physical Therapy and Aventine Hill Importers.

Also instrumental were tournament directors Todd Parker and Russ Kohl, the Wilton Open Committee, host Wilton YMCA, volunteers, fans and competitors who keep this paddle tradition going.

RESULTS

Men’s Open

A Draw: Pete Oman/Evan Paushter def. Ricky Sanford/Steve Minkowitz — 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

def. 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 B Draw: Dan Brous/David Fink def. Morgan Cole/Kristian Ording — 6-1, 6-3

def. 6-1, 6-3 B2 Draw: Brian Thackray/Arin Wolfson def. Andy Leung/Tim Dodman — 3-6, 7-6, 7-6

Women’s Open