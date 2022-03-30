Today we’re bringing you the second episode of GOOD Morning Wilton‘s new video series, “Wilton 101,” meant to help new residents and long-timers by featuring one topic about Wilton and explaining, introducing or revealing what you need to know in a really quick, easy-to-digest way. Today’s video is all about Wilton’s Master Plan process is underway right now. Town officials are eager to get input from residents.

Wilton wrote the current Plan of Conservation and Development in 2019. As part of it, town officials decided it was time to conduct a master plan for Wilton Center.

The Master Plan’s focus area is Wilton Center on the west side of the Norwalk River and the portion of Danbury Road/Rte 7 to the east.

A Master Plan is a roadmap that the community uses to identify, design and implement a longer-range vision for the town. It’s meant to carry the vision much further than just the next decade.

The town hired professional land-use planning firm BFJ Planning to work with town employees and volunteers who serve on key boards — the Planning and Zoning Commission, Village District Design Advisory Committee/Architecture Review Board; and Inland Wetlands. They work with Wilton’s First Selectwoman, town planner, town engineer and public works director, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Commission, the Historic District and Properties Commission members, major property owners, business owners and more.

Thursday night, Mar. 31 is the first and most important public hearing for the Wilton Center Master Plan. It’s the only one that will take place during the project’s discovery phase. The next public hearing won’t be until this summer, when final recommendations are being developed. Thursday is the chance for residents to help shape the ultimate vision and goals that will shape the direction.

Thursday’s meeting is being held on Zoom and begins at 7 p.m. with an interactive presentation followed by a town hall-style Q&A to shape the vision, objectives and priorities for the Wilton Center Area Master Plan.

Everyone involved says it’s so important for a broad range of Wilton residents to share their perspectives. In particular, younger Wiltonians and more recent residents are encouraged to attend. One P&Z Commissioner said, “We need to hear from young people who can see what the town could be in 20 years, not just how it was 40 years ago.”

Do you have opinions on pedestrian walkability? parking? commercial development? recreation? public spaces? housing? parks and playgrounds? local transportation? signage?

Comments can also be sent via email to Michael Wrinn, Director of Planning & Land Use Management/Town Planner.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. via Zoom or scan the QR code below to access the meeting.

The goal is the development of strategies to ensure responsible, well-balanced and fiscally-sustainable growth in the critical greater Wilton Center area. Our community, like most, is presented with many challenges, particularly with respect to promoting sought-after business investment, employment opportunities and housing types. The need to adapt and create a new sense of place to meet the new market norm is critical to achieving an energetic, thriving, walkable downtown area.

For more information on the Master Plan, visit the master plan website.