State COVID-19 Update April 14: Extending Tax Deadlines & Getting CT Manufacturers to Make PPE

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis for Tuesday, April 14.

By the Numbers (April 14)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 608

Total CT cases: 13,989 (includes more than 45,841 tests conducted in state and private labs)

(includes more than tests conducted in state and private labs) Total People hospitalized: 1,779 (approximately) ( 731 in Fairfield County)

(approximately) ( in Fairfield County) Total Fairfield County cases: 6,213 (up 206 in one day)

(up in one day) Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 671 (69 newly reported in one day) (287 in Fairfield County–up 25 in one day)

It should be noted that the day-to-day changes reflect newly reported cases, deaths, and tests that occurred over the last several days to a week.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Executive Order Signed

Gov. Lamont Tuesday signed another executive order, enacting the following provisions:

Modification of state contracting statutes to facilitate the emergency procurement of essential goods : Temporarily waives certain requirements related to state contracts in order to expedite the procurement of essential goods and services, including personal protective equipment (PPE), that are needed urgently to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

: Temporarily waives certain requirements related to state contracts in order to expedite the procurement of essential goods and services, including personal protective equipment (PPE), that are needed urgently to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person attendance requirement suspended for assessment appeals : Allows property owners or their attorney or agent to appear before a board of assessment appeals using remote technology instead of in person.

: Allows property owners or their attorney or agent to appear before a board of assessment appeals using remote technology instead of in person. Suspension of requirements for security officer license: Authorizes the commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection to waive licensing requirements to temporarily allow security services or businesses to employ security officers who are not licensed in Connecticut but are licensed in another state, to address a shortage of available security officers. This applies only to unarmed security officers.

State partners with CBIA and CONNSTEP to help Connecticut manufacturers retool operations to meet medical supply needs during pandemic

The State of Connecticut is partnering with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) and its affiliate CONNSTEP in an effort that will facilitate collaboration between the state’s manufacturers that are retooling their operations to make critically needed medical equipment and supplies, and the health care institutions that are experiencing specific shortages. The effort is focused on using manufacturers as non-traditional sources to meet needs that currently can’t be met in the market, which has become overwhelmed as global demand has dramatically increased.

Through the creation of a new “CT COVID Response” website by CONNSTEP – – manufacturers will be able to obtain information on the current supply needs in Connecticut, make connections with suppliers, and ultimately provide the products to health care institutions. The Connecticut Department of Administrative Services has a purchasing team that is generating and following sourcing leads for traditional manufacturers, distributors, and other sources.

The initiative is a collaborative project between CONNSTEP, CBIA, the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services, the state’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, the Connecticut Hospital Association, and others.

CT Department of Revenue Services extends filing and payment deadlines for certain state tax returns

To provide relief to Connecticut taxpayers during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services is extending the filing and payment deadlines of certain returns until July 15, 2020. These extensions align Connecticut tax filing and payment dates with filing and payment extensions recently announced by the Internal Revenue Service.

“In general, Connecticut tax filings are based on submission of the corresponding federal return,” Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello said. “The filing and payment extensions announced by DRS today keep Connecticut in line with recent federal updates and, in these difficult circumstances, offer taxpayers and tax professionals clarity and more time to prepare their returns.”

The following Connecticut returns have been extended until July 15, 2020:

Type of Tax Return Form Individual Income Tax Return & Payment Form CT-1040, CT-1040-NR/PY Individual Income Tax Estimates Form CT-1040ES (for 1st and 2nd quarter payments) Trust & Estate Tax Return & Payment Form CT-1041 (for returns due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Trust & Estate Tax Return Estimates Form CT-1041ES (for any estimated payments due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Pass-through Entity Return & Payment Form CT-1065/1120SI (for returns due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Pass-through Entity Tax Estimated Payments Form CT-1065/1120SI ES (for any estimated payments due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Corporation Tax Return & Payment Form CT-1120, CT-1120CU (for returns due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Corporation Tax Estimated Payments Form CT-1120ES (for any estimated payments due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Estate Tax Return & Payment Form CT-706/709 (for returns due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Gift Tax Return & Payment Form CT-706/709 (for returns due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Unrelated Business Income Tax Return & Payment Form CT-990T (for returns due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020) Unrelated Business Income Tax Estimated Payments Form CT-990T ES (for any estimated payments due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)

For more information, read the press release issued today by the Department of Revenue Services.