State COVID-19 Update April 27: Hospitalizations Drop Again, But Cases & Deaths Continue

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis for Monday, April 27, 2020. The number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to drop, but new cases and fatalities continue–with the number of people who have died from complications resulting from COVID-19 now topping 2,000.

By the Numbers (April 27)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 728 April 26: 687 April 25: 661 April 24: 821

Total CT cases: 25,997

Patients tested for COVID-19: 90,746* New today: A total of 90,746 COVID-19 tests have been reported to DPH to date. This count replaces the total number of patients tested for COVID-19 and includes persons who were tested multiple times or multiple specimens tested from the same person. April 26: 79,811 tests – 2,209 on April 26 – conducted in state and private labs); Test positive rate: 31%.

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 10,763 (+234) April 26: 10,529 (+156) April 25: 10,373 (+146) April 24: 10,227 (+219) April 23: 10,008 (+125)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,012 (+88) April 26 1,924 (+62) April 25: 1,862 (+98) April 24: 1,764 (+125)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 727 (+20) April 26: 707 (+18) April 25: 689 (+27) April 24: 662 (+47) April 23: 615 (+31)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus.

Connecticut Office of Early Childhood launches child care program for frontline workers

The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood has launched the CTCARES for Frontline Workers Program, which was created to help frontline workers struggling with the costs of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides subsidies directly to child care providers so that children can get the care they need while their parents or guardians are able to get to work.

Under the program, frontline workers include anyone who must work outside of their own home for at least eight hours a week caring for people or providing in-person direct services and essential goods. Some examples of frontline workers may include:

Health care workers

First responders

Child care workers

Grocery workers

Workers at state facilities

Home/group home care workers (for seniors, youth, mental health, or people with disabilities)

People who provide in-person services to any of the above

The subsidy depends on the number of children in the household who need care and the number of hours the frontline worker needs to work.

If a frontline employee works 21 or more hours each week:

For one child, $200 each week for up to 6 weeks

For 2 or more children, up to a maximum of $500 per family each week for up to 6 weeks

If a frontline employee works 8 to 20 hours each week:

For one child, $100 each week for up to 6 weeks

For 2 or more children, up to a maximum of $250 per family each week for up to 6 weeks

This program is ineligible to anyone already participating in the Care 4 Kids program, and there is a family income limit of up to 85% of the state median income to qualify. Applications are being accepted from Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 22, 2020. To apply, call 800.505.1000.

For more information, including details on who qualifies, read about the program on the Office of Early Childcare’s website.