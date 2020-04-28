Vanderslice Takes Issue with State’s Testing Data; Wilton Cases Stay Flat for Third Day, But Deaths Hit 27

In her nightly update on the Town’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice explained a change in the reporting from the state on patient testing data, noting that she intends to challenge the CT Department of Public Health on its move.
“Today, CT DPH changed the way they report a key data point, testing. Previously, the daily report included the number of patients tested. As of today, they are no longer reporting the number of patients tested, instead they are reporting the number of tests administered. Therefore, if a patient had more than one test, a requirement for two negatives isn’t unusual, or more than one specimen was taken at the time of the test, each is counted individually. Unfortunately, that makes the information less useful,” she wrote.
She said that makes it difficult to assess how the state is progressing in its handling of the coronavirus crisis.
“One of the barometers to assess adequacy of the level of testing being performed is the percentage of the population tested, which is why I calculate and present that number in each nightly update. The information to perform that calculation is no longer available as of today, as it was removed from the report,” Vanderslice wrote, adding, “They could have simply left the information in the report and added the new line item for tests administered. In the morning, I’ll be asking for the information to be returned to their reporting.”
More Numbers–Including Wilton’s Cases
For the third day in a row, the number of positive cases in Wilton has remained at 144. Vanderslice noted that Wilton’s low growth in cases over the weekend was the lowest of the surrounding communities that she is tracking.
She noted that “…Declines in hospitalizations continued for the sixth day in a row, both statewide and in Fairfield County. Hospitalizations are down by eight, both statewide and in Fairfield County.
However, she pointed to 536 new cases reported in Fairfield County over the weekend, compared to a 344 case increase last Thursday and Friday, citing the increase as “…reasons to continue to behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well.”
The number of deaths passed 2,000, rising to 2,012, with Fairfield County at 727. That number includes 27 deaths in Wilton as of April 26.