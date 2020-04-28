Vanderslice Takes Issue with State’s Testing Data; Wilton Cases Stay Flat for Third Day, But Deaths Hit 27

In her nightly update on the Town’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice explained a change in the reporting from the state on patient testing data, noting that she intends to challenge the CT Department of Public Health on its move.

“Today, CT DPH changed the way they report a key data point, testing. Previously, the daily report included the number of patients tested. As of today, they are no longer reporting the number of patients tested, instead they are reporting the number of tests administered. Therefore, if a patient had more than one test, a requirement for two negatives isn’t unusual, or more than one specimen was taken at the time of the test, each is counted individually. Unfortunately, that makes the information less useful,” she wrote.