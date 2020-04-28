Eat, Shop, Win! Wilton Launches Prize Drawing Program for Supporting Local

If you Eat in Wilton or Shop in Wilton, you may Win Prizes in Wilton.

The Town of Wilton has announced two campaigns–Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton and Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton–to benefit Wilton restaurants and retailers.

Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton

. Residents who order at least $15 at any Wilton restaurant during that time and submit a picture of a receipt or a selfie with the food order will be entered into a weekly drawing. Photos can be emailed to Sarah Gioffre, the coordinator of community affairs in the first selectwoman’s office (no more than one submission per day). Four winners will be drawn each week for a total of 20 winners over the course of each campaign. Eat Local, Win Local in Wilton winners will receive a $25 gift certificate to a Wilton restaurant.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice earlier said that the program is being funded by a donation.

Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton

Details about the second campaign, “Shop Local, Win Local in Wilton” will be announced at the end of May.