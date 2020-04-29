State COVID-19 Update April 28: Case Data and Start of Supplemental Unemployment Checks

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis for April 28.

By the Numbers (April 28)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 315 April 27: 728 April 26: 687 April 25: 661 April 24: 821

Total CT cases: 26,312

COVID-19 tests reported: 92,745 (+1,999) April 27: 90,746* New today: A total of 90,746 COVID-19 tests have been reported to DPH to date. This count replaces the total number of patients tested for COVID-19 and includes persons who were tested multiple times or multiple specimens tested from the same person.

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 10,874 (+111) April 27: 10,763 (+234) April 26: 10,529 (+156) April 25: 10,373 (+146) April 24: 10,227 (+219)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,089 (+77) April 27: 2,012 (+88) April 26 1,924 (+62) April 25: 1,862 (+98) April 24: 1,764 (+125)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 747 (+20) April 27: 727 (+20) April 26: 707 (+18) April 25: 689 (+27) April 24: 662 (+47)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Connecticut Department of Labor begins issuing supplemental $600 stimulus payments for unemployment benefits

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) has successfully programmed its computer system and begun issuing the first round of weekly federal stimulus payments to filers receiving state unemployment benefits, with the first batch of payments having been issued this past weekend. The additional $600 weekly payment, known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, was created as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is retroactive to March 29, 2020 and will be provided through July 25, 2020. For those who already received unemployment benefits for previous weeks–such as April 4, 11, and 18–the agency will be providing retroactive payments as a lump sum by the end of this week.

Claimants can check their online accounts on the CTDOL website at www.filectui.com and see the deposits were issued over the weekend. Those who receive payments through direct deposit should begin seeing the additional amount appearing in their bank accounts by Tuesday.

The first $600 payments totaled more than $89 million. When combined with nearly $51 million issued in state benefits, the agency provided $140 million in unemployment benefits last weekend.

“Our Department of Labor worked day and night to come up with the technological fixes to ensure benefits were distributed in a timely way to our residents,” Lamont said. “There are hundreds of thousands in our state relying on our Department of Labor to help get them through this crisis, and the state’s loyal and hard-working team never lost sight of that. This is a difficult time for so many, and I appreciate that these new benefits are being distributed.”

“We are pleased to announce that the additional $600 is being added to any benefit issued this past weekend and onward,” Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said. “I want to thank the dedicated and talented staff at the Labor Department, as well as our partners and assisting agencies, for the tireless effort put forth to serve the public. The task was complicated, due to a 40-year-old mainframe using a COBOL operating system. Despite these challenges, we have now processed over 340,000 of the 402,000 claim applications filed since March 13.”

CTDOL continues to work nonstop to implement the remaining two recently established federal stimulus programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for self-employed individuals among others, and

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), a 13-week extension that allows eligible claimants to collect the additional weeks after exhausting the 26 weeks of state benefits.

The agency expects to begin accepting applications for PUA on April 30 and plans to have PEUC in operation by mid-May. Both programs will be retroactive.