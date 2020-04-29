State COVID-19 Update, April 29: Lamont Says Case Data Shows “Positive Trend”

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis for Wednesday, April 29, 2020. During his daily press briefing, he told reporters that the numbers continue to show “a positive trend we’ve seen now for over a week.” Once again hospitalizations declined (by 41 across the state, and 29 in Fairfield County).

Lamont was still cautious, especially with 455 new positive cases and 27 more COVID-19-related fatalities in one day. He was especially hesitant to discuss a possible timetable for reopening, adding, “It’s too soon to say what’s going to happen in July and August.”

Included in the data from the CT Department of Public Health are the current numbers for Wilton:

Total confirmed positive cases in Wilton, as of April 29: 150

Total fatalities, as of April 29: 29

By the Numbers (April 28)

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut.

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 455 April 28: 315 April 27: 728 April 26: 687 April 25: 661

Total CT cases: 26,767

COVID-19 tests reported: 94,818 (+2,073) April 28: 92,745 (+1,999) April 27: 90,746* New today: A total of 90,746 COVID-19 tests have been reported to DPH to date. This count replaces the total number of patients tested for COVID-19 and includes persons who were tested multiple times or multiple specimens tested from the same person.

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,691 (-41) April 28: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 591 (-29) April 28: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 10,985 (+111) April 28: 10,874 (+111) April 27: 10,763 (+234) April 26: 10,529 (+156) April 25: 10,373 (+146)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,168 (+79) April 28: 2,089 (+77) April 27: 2,012 (+88) April 26 1,924 (+62) April 25: 1,862 (+98)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 774 (+27) April 28: 747 (+20) April 27: 727 (+20) April 26: 707 (+18) April 25: 689 (+27)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus.

Rapid testing site in New Haven continues to take appointments seven days a week

The rapid COVID-19 testing site in New Haven that is operated by CVS Health in coordination with the State of Connecticut is continuing to take appointments seven days a week. Test results are provided within 30 minutes and are provided at no charge to anyone. Anyone who wants to be tested does not need to be referred in advance by a medical professional; however, appointments are required prior to arriving at the test site.

