Middlebrook 6th Grade Chorus Students Encourage Wilton to be “Truly Brave”

Middlebrook School‘s STRIDE instructional leader and chorus teacher Janet Nobles is celebrating her students’ performances, even when they can’t all be together to perform as they usually would.

The students recorded their at-home performances on FlipGrid, one of the eLearning platforms used by the schools; Nobles then combined the performances her students submitted into one overall virtual performance of a song with a message she says is perfect for the current situation.

Enjoy this performance of “Truly Brave,” with appearances from the following students: Nicole Allers, Patrick Angerame, Ronan Conway, Will DeBernardis, Abbie Fang, Adeeva Ghuman, Olivia Hay, Brianna Hekle, Kate Johnson, Liam Joy, Isabella Kaoud, Rory Kepner, Koko Layne, Clara Lilly, Jenna Mancuso, Charlotte Murphy, Reed O’Neill, Maria Paschalidis, Polina Popova, Josie Silva, Ellery Worst, and Beate Zemite.