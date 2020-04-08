State COVID-19 Update: Deadliest Day So Far–But CT’s Curve is Flattening

In his nightly update on the state’s response to the coronavirus health crisis, Gov. Ned Lamont always includes the day’s data from across Connecticut–the number of newly diagnosed cases, the number of people hospitalized, the total number of fatalities. But perhaps the most sobering stat from Tuesday, April 7 was one that took a big jump upward: 71 COVID-19 associated deaths were recorded yesterday.

During his press conference, Lamont did say that there seems to be signs that social distancing is having an impact.

“So at least we can say we seem to be flattening out,” Lamont said, adding that didn’t mean it was time to celebrate. “This is no time for ‘Happy Days are Here Again.'”

Here’s what else happened yesterday in CT:

By the Numbers (April 7)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 875 (down from 1,231 new cases on April 6)

Total CT cases: 7,781 (includes 29,036-plus tests conducted in state and private labs)

(approximately) ( in Fairfield County) Total Fairfield County cases: 4,136 (up 417 in one day)

(up in one day) Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 277 (71 newly reported) (132 in Fairfield County–up 31 in one day)

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Governor Lamont signs 23rd executive order

Governor Lamont today signed another executive order enacting the following provisions:

Safe workplaces in essential businesses : Requires the Department of Economic and Community Development to work in consultation with the Department of Public Health on the development of legally binding statewide rules prescribing additional protective measures that every workplace in Connecticut deemed essential–and any other business or nonprofit allowed to remain open–must follow. Such rules will be mandatory throughout the state. Immediately upon Governor Lamont’s signing of this executive order, the Department of Economic and Community Development published the Safe Workplaces Rules for Essential Employers on its website, outlining guidance for these businesses. These rules go into effect immediately.

: Requires the to work in consultation with the on the development of legally binding statewide rules prescribing additional protective measures that every workplace in Connecticut deemed essential–and any other business or nonprofit allowed to remain open–must follow. Such rules will be mandatory throughout the state. Temporary permits for certain health care providers extended and fees waived: Waives the application fees for temporary permits for each of the health care professions that are administered by the Department of Public Health. It also extends the duration of the temporary permits for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency, unless otherwise modified.

Waives the application fees for temporary permits for each of the health care professions that are administered by the Department of Public Health. It also extends the duration of the temporary permits for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency, unless otherwise modified. Practice before licensure for certain health care-profession applicants and graduates: Allows recent medical school and other medical-profession graduates who are not yet licensed to participate in the state’s COVID-19 response for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency. This is necessary during the emergency period because the ability to take the required exams or other steps to receive a license have been suspended.

Allows recent medical school and other medical-profession graduates who are not yet licensed to participate in the state’s COVID-19 response for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency. This is necessary during the emergency period because the ability to take the required exams or other steps to receive a license have been suspended. Practice before licensure for marital and family therapy associates: Allows those who have recently completed an accredited graduate degree program in marital and family therapy offered by a postgraduate clinical training program to practice without a license for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency.

Allows those who have recently completed an accredited graduate degree program in marital and family therapy offered by a postgraduate clinical training program to practice without a license for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency. Practice before licensure for professional counselor associates: Allows recent graduates with a degree in clinical mental health counseling who are not yet licensed to practice as a professional counselor associate without obtaining a license for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency.

Allows recent graduates with a degree in clinical mental health counseling who are not yet licensed to practice as a professional counselor associate without obtaining a license for the duration of the public health and civil preparedness emergency. Protection from civil liability for actions or omissions in support of the state’s COVID-19 response: Replaces the section of Executive Order No. 7U concerning protection from civil liability for actions or omissions in support of the state’s COVID-19 response with new language, which adds protection from liability for common law claims–in addition to the previously enacted protection from liability for statutory claims–for healthcare workers and providers.

U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force joins the Connecticut National Guard to provide support at Stamford Hospital

Starting Tuesday, April 7, and continuing to arrive over the next two days, approximately 85 soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force will provide additional medical staff to Stamford Hospital. The Army Reserve group includes clinical and administrative staff, as well as those who are subject matter experts in operational medicine, infectious disease, preventive medicine, nursing, respiratory therapy, clinical psychology, occupational therapy, dietetics, pharmacy, and other areas.

The task force will be organized under the Dual-Status Commander Brigadier General Ralph Hedenberg, who is a Connecticut Guardsman that is expected to be approved by the U.S. Secretary of Defense to serve as Commander for both federal and Guard forces within the borders of Connecticut.

Over the last several days and continuing tomorrow, units of the Connecticut National Guard have been working alongside the staff at Stamford Hospital to build out more patient capacity.

Grants available to Connecticut manufacturers producing needed COVID-19 supplies

Governor Lamont today announced that Connecticut manufacturers can now apply for grants of up to $75,000 to assist in the production of critical equipment and supplies needed to respond to the COVID-19 emergency. The grants, offered through the state’s Manufacturing Innovation Fund Voucher Program, can be used for working capital, new equipment, and other purposes that help companies build capacity or repurpose their operations.

Applications for the funding will be reviewed and approved by the Department of Economic and Community Development, in partnership with the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, based on the state’s current needs for medical equipment and supplies related to the pandemic. Funding for this short-term program is limited to $1.3 million and requires a one-to-one match from participating businesses. Learn more about the program and the application process by visiting https://ctmvp.ccat.us.

Governor Lamont encourages residents to sign up for the state’s CTAlert notification system

Governor Lamont is encouraging Connecticut residents to sign up for CTAlert, the state’s emergency alert system, which provides text message notifications to users. To subscribe, text the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.