To Discourage NRVT Crowding During COVID-19 Crisis, Wilton Launches “Explore Wilton Walking Trails” program

With Town fields and recreational facilities closed and the Norwalk River Valley Trail often overcrowded, the Office of the First Selectwoman and the Environmental Affairs Department are urging residents to discover other ways to be in the fresh air in a healthy, socially responsible way. Wilton officials have announced the Explore Wilton Walking Trails program to encourage residents to choose less traveled public access trails in the natural open spaces. The program includes chances to win gift cards from Wilton restaurants and businesses.

“We are hopeful this program will introduce you to new walking trails and help others learn about the trails in a fun way,” the release said.

Program Details

Step 1: Visit and explore at least 10 of Wilton’s open space parks.

Step 2: Complete a Walking Log Form on the Conservation Commission page of the Town of Wilton website. This does NOT include the NRVT due to current overcrowding on this trail.

Step 3: Create a short video (30 seconds max) telling us about the experience. Share footage of yourself on the trails, and demonstrate how you practice social distancing while hiking — be creative and have fun!

Step 4: Like and Follow @wiltonconservationcommission on both Facebook and Instagram, and accept the Follow-back and Friend requests.

Step 5: Post and Share your video to Facebook or Instagram and tag @wiltonconservationcommission and add #wiltonconservationcommission to your Comment. Tagging @wiltonconservationcommission in the post gives the town permission to re-post to the program’s social media accounts and the Town of Wilton website.

The deadline to submit everything is May 8, 2020. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter on Facebook, Instagram and Town of Wilton website.

Special Note: officials remind hikers and pedestrians before they venture out onto a walking trail, not to forget to:

• check the trail map online or posted at trail site kiosks

• practice social distancing while hiking

• wear tick repellent.

Email Zen Herter, in the Environmental Affairs Department, with questions.