State COVID-19 Update, March 29: President’s Disaster Declaration Unlocks Federal $$ Assistance for CT

Gov. Ned Lamont released his nightly update for the state’s COVID-19 response for Sunday, March 29, 2020.

By the Numbers (March 29)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 469

Total CT cases: 1,993 (includes 11,900-plus tests conducted in state and private labs)

Total People hospitalized: 404 (approximately) (189 in Fairfield County)

Total Fairfield County cases: 1,245 (up 337 in one day)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 34 (21 in Fairfield County)

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

*Editor’s Note: According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, these numbers may be underreported, because the state is no longer getting information directly from some hospitals or clinics.

It should be noted that the increase in hospitalizations reflected in today’s report reflects a change to provide the most up-to-date information from the Connecticut Hospital Association. The distribution by county is based on where hospitals are located, not where patients reside.

Major disaster declaration approved for Connecticut

Lamont’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for the State of Connecticut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was approved today, unlocking additional federal assistance programs for the state.

Today’s approval is for public assistance, meaning that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight counties will be reimbursed for 75% of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures. The governor’s other request for disaster assistance, including individual assistance that could provide Connecticut residents with a number of critical benefits, such as expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits, and child care assistance, remains under review by the White House.

Gov. Lamont places order for 100 ventilators with Guilford manufacturing company Bio-Med Devices

This morning Lamont visited the headquarters of Bio-Med Devices in Guilford, where he toured the manufacturing facility and executed a purchase order for 100 ventilators that will be used in hospitals throughout Connecticut. Employees at the company have been working seven days a week to keep up with demand.

“We’re working every day to ensure that our state’s hospitals have access to the resources they need to keep our residents safe and healthy, and I am proud that we are partnering with a company like Bio-Med Devices that will provide our hospitals with a critical resource that we need at this time,” Lamont said.

Through the partnership we’ve entered into with @BioMed_Devices, we will get 100 new ventilators to Connecticut hospitals in need. The staff at this manufacturing company are working 7 days a week to make these devices and I thank each of them for their life-saving work. #CTMade pic.twitter.com/agNRi1rGAu — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 29, 2020

Department of Public Health commissioner orders homeless population moved into less congested housing, directs development of temporary housing for certain first responders and health care workers

Pursuant to Lamont’s executive order Saturday evening, Department of Public Health commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell late Saturday night issued an order directing state, local, and private sector partners to transition the homeless population into alternative, less congested housing for the purpose of providing adequate social distancing between all individuals. The goal is to decompress the current population by providing less populated settings.

The order also requires the development of non-congregate temporary housing for first responders and health care workers who are at reasonable risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 and cannot return to their usual residence because of the risk of infecting other household members.

FEMA has notified the State of Connecticut that it will reimburse the state and municipalities for 75% of the costs related to the non-congregate housing for the homeless population, as well as first responders and health care workers.