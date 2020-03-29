State COVID-19 Update, March 28: Towns Must Prepare Plan to House First Responders, Others

Gov. Ned Lamont provided an update on the state’s actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, March 28.

By the Numbers (March 28)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 233

Total CT cases: 1,524 (includes 10,200-plus tests conducted in state and private labs)

Total People hospitalized: 205 (approximately) (68 in Fairfield County)

Total Fairfield County cases: 908 752 (up 156 in one day)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 33 (20 in Fairfield County)

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

*Editor’s Note: According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, these numbers may be underreported, because the state is no longer getting information directly from some hospitals or clinics.

Lamont’s Executive Orders

Lamont signed an additional executive order on Saturday that authorized certain state officials to provide for non-congregant housing for persons at risk. This order gives the appropriate state officials authority to ensure safe housing for certain first responders and healthcare workers who need alternative housing, provide for physical distancing in safe and adequate settings for people experiencing homelessness, and meet FEMA requirements to reimburse state efforts in these areas.

Wilton’s First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced Saturday that the Town of Wilton has already taken steps to secure housing for all groups.

Governor Lamont asks for health care professionals to volunteer in COVID-19 effort, with PSA video

On Saturday, Lamont released a PSA video asking health care professionals–including students and those who are retired–to consider helping Connecticut’s medical facilities in the COVID-19 effort by volunteering their services. Anyone interested in volunteering can register online to be matched with a health care facility that is in need.

Connecticut residents urged to be aware of scams linking coronavirus stimulus checks with the 2020 Census

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong, and Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull are urging Connecticut residents to be mindful of fraudulent emails, text messages, phone calls, and social media posts falsely claiming that Americans must respond to the 2020 Census in order to receive a stimulus check from the federal government. In some cases, scammers may urge users to visit a fake census website and sign up to receive a stimulus check from the U.S. government, along with other false claims.