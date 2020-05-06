State COVID-19 Update May 5: Case Numbers Rise and Hospitalizations Go Up Again

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for as Tuesday, May 5. After a 12-day trend of declining numbers of hospitalized cases, the data showed an increase. This follows several days of increases in positive cases.

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Numbers with an asterisk (*) denote two-day totals over May 3-4.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.