State COVID-19 Update May 5: Case Numbers Rise and Hospitalizations Go Up Again

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for as Tuesday, May 5. After a 12-day trend of declining numbers of hospitalized cases, the data showed an increase. This follows several days of increases in positive cases.
By the Numbers (May 5)
- Total Wilton cases: 163 (+1 )
- Total Wilton fatalities: 33 (0)
- New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 648
- May 3-4: 661*
- May 2: 523
- May 1: 1,064
- April 30: 933
- Total CT cases: 30,621
- COVID-19 tests reported: 108,643 (+3,313)
- May 3-4: 105,330* (+2,837)
- May 2: 102,493 (+2,236)
- May 1: 100,257 (+3,124)
- April 30: 97,133 (+2,315)
- Total People currently hospitalized: 1,500 (+36)
- May 4: 1,464 (-24)
- May 3: 1,488 (-63)
- May 2: 1,551 (-41)
- May 1: 1,592 (-58)
- April 30: 1,650 (-41)
- April 29: 1,691 (-41)
- April 28: 1,732 (-26)
- April 27: 1,758 (-8)
- April 26: 1,766 (-44)
- April 25: 1,810 (-67)
- April 24: 1,877 (-70)
- April 23: 1,947 (-25)
- Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 519 (+12)
- May 4: 507 (-7)
- May 3: 514 (-11)
- May 2: 525 (-12)
- May 1: 537 (-28)
- April 30: 565 (-26)
- April 29: 591 (-29)
- April 28: 620 (-7)
- April 27: 627 (-8)
- April 26: 635 (-14)
- April 25: 649 (-45)
- April 24: 694 (-36)
- April 23: 730 (-19)
- Total Fairfield County cases: 12,360 (+115)
- May 3-4: 12,245* (+444)
- May 2: 11,801 (+189)
- May 1: 11,612 (+418)
- April 30: 11,294 (+309)
- Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,633 (+77)
- May 4: 2,556 (+61)
- May 3: 2,495 (+59)
- May 2: 2,436 (+97)
- May 1: 2,339 (+82)
- April 30: 2,257 (+89)
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 935 (+25)
- May 4: 910 (+24)
- May 3: 886 (+21)
- May 2: 865 (+26)
- May 1: 839 (+29)
- April 30: 810 (+36)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Numbers with an asterisk (*) denote two-day totals over May 3-4.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.