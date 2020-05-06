State COVID-19 Update May 5: Case Numbers Rise and Hospitalizations Go Up Again

Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for as Tuesday, May 5. After a 12-day trend of declining numbers of hospitalized cases, the data showed an increase. This follows several days of increases in positive cases.

By the Numbers (May 5)
  • Total Wilton cases:  163 (+1 )
  • Total Wilton fatalities:  33  (0)
  • New one-day positive cases in CT residents:  648
    • May 3-4:  661*   
    • May 2:  523
    • May 1:  1,064
    • April 30:  933
  • Total CT cases:   30,621
  • COVID-19 tests reported: 108,643  (+3,313)
    • May 3-4:  105,330*  (+2,837)
    • May 2:  102,493 (+2,236)
    • May 1:  100,257  (+3,124)
    • April 30:  97,133  (+2,315)
  • Total People currently hospitalized:   1,500 (+36)
    • May 4:  1,464  (-24)
    • May 3:  1,488 (-63)
    • May 2:  1,551  (-41)
    • May 1:  1,592  (-58)
    • April 30:  1,650  (-41)
    • April 29:  1,691  (-41)
    • April 28:  1,732 (-26)
    • April 27:  1,758  (-8)
    • April 26:  1,766  (-44)
    • April 25:  1,810 (-67)
    • April 24:  1,877 (-70)
    • April 23:  1,947 (-25)
  • Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 519 (+12)
    • May 4:  507  (-7)
    • May 3:  514 (-11)
    • May 2:  525  (-12)
    • May 1:  537  (-28)
    • April 30:  565  (-26)
    • April 29:  591  (-29)
    • April 28:  620  (-7)
    • April 27:  627  (-8)
    • April 26:  635  (-14)
    • April 25:  649  (-45)
    • April 24:  694  (-36)
    • April 23:  730  (-19)
  • Total Fairfield County cases: 12,360  (+115)
    • May 3-4:  12,245*  (+444)
    • May 2:  11,801  (+189)
    • May 1:  11,612  (+418)
    • April 30:  11,294  (+309)
  • Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19:   2,633 (+77)
    • May 4:  2,556  (+61)
    • May 3:  2,495 (+59)
    • May 2:  2,436  (+97)
    • May 1:  2,339  (+82)
    • April 30:  2,257  (+89)
  • Total Fairfield County Deaths:   935 (+25)
    • May 4:  910  (+24)
    • May 3:  886  (+21)
    • May 2:  865  (+26)
    • May 1:  839  (+29)
    • April 30:  810  (+36)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Numbers with an asterisk (*) denote two-day totals over May 3-4.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

