State COVID 19 Update May 8-10: By the Numbers, Including Wilton’s 180 Cases

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut for over the weekend of May 8-10. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

The increase in the number of tests reflected in today’s report is due to a “catch up” of labs that reported additional data to the state over the last 24 hours.

In addition, there’s a large jump in Wilton’s case numbers since we last reported (165 on May 7). First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice addressed this in her update on Saturday, May 9, and attributed that to the recent increase in testing by the state of all nursing home patients and employees.

“Based on the spread of the virus in nursing homes, even within those such as Wilton Meadows, which recently received a favorable inspection from the State and where positive patients have been separated from those with no symptoms, the assumption has been that there must be a good number of asymptomatic residents in the nursing homes,” she wrote, noting that testing has begun at Wilton Meadows.

“As expected, residents with no symptoms have tested positive. This has caused Wilton’s laboratory-confirmed cases to jump. As more and more test results come in, we expect more asymptomatic cases,” she added.

By the Numbers (May 8-10)

Total Wilton cases: 180 (+15 )

Total Wilton fatalities: 35 (+2)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: +570 May 9: 573 May 8: 627 May 7: 789 May 6: 374

Total CT cases: 33,554

COVID-19 tests reported: 130,192 (+6,623) May 9: 123,569 (+3,028) May 8: 120,541 (+4,367) May 7: 116,174 (+4,727) May 6: 111,447 (+2,804)

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,242 (-59) May 9: 1,301 (-35) May 8: 1,336 (-49) May 7: 1,385 (-60) May 6: 1,445 (-55) May 5: 1,500 (+36) May 4: 1,464 (-24) May 3: 1,488 (-63) May 2: 1,551 (-41) May 1: 1,592 (-58) April 30: 1,650 (-41) April 29: 1,691 (-41) April 28: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 403 (-21) May 9: 424 (-15) May 8: 439 (-30) May 7: 469 (-20) May 6: 489 (-30) May 5: 519 (+12) May 4: 507 (-7) May 3: 514 (-11) May 2: 525 (-12) May 1: 537 (-28) April 30: 565 (-26) April 29: 591 (-29) April 28: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 13,236 (+206) May 9: 13,030 (+151) May 8: 12,879 (+200) May 7: 12,679 (+224) May 6: 12,455 (+95)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,967 (+35) May 9: 2,932 (+58) May 8: 2,874 (+77) May 7: 2,797 (+79) May 6: 2,718 (+85)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,024 (+7) May 9: 1,017 (+11) May 8: 1,006 (+29) May 7: 977 (+25) May 6: 952 (+17)

