State COVID-19 Update May 7: Nursing Home Deaths Increase; Wilton’s Stay Steady

The CT Department of Public Health released updated data on Thursday, May 7, on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes across the state. Those figures show that deaths in those facilities represent 58% of all COVID-related deaths in Connecticut.

According to CTNewsJunkie.com, “the number of positive cases also jumped from 4,814 to 6,008 and 160 of the state’s 215 nursing homes have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.”

Here in Wilton, the figures have remained relatively stable in the last week (all data is according to the DPH). Currently, as of Wednesday, May 6, at the Greens at Cannondale/Wilton Meadows campus, with 194 residents:

There are 19 residents with a confirmed COVID-19 case–eight of whom are in the Wilton Meadows nursing home. [Editor’s note: the last reported data (April 30) from the state included only Wilton Meadows; at the time there were also eight confirmed positive cases.]

There are two residents with suspected positive cases (with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 who has not been tested or test results are pending).

There have been seven laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 associated deaths. This number has not changed since April 30.

There have been 15 probable deaths (people whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death). This is one more fatality since the April 30 data was released.

These 22 deaths associated with COVID-19 represent 67% of all fatalities reported in Wilton since the start of the pandemic.

(All 22 fatalities are associated with Wilton Meadows, according to the state’s reported data.)

Other Case and Testing Data

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for as Thursday, May 7.

By the Numbers (May 7)

Total Wilton cases: 165 (+1 )

Total Wilton fatalities: 33 (0)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 789 May 6: 374 May 5: 648 May 3-4: 661*

Total CT cases: 31,784

COVID-19 tests reported: 116,174 (+4,727) May 6: 111,447 (+2,804) May 5: 108,643 (+3,313) May 3-4: 105,330* (+2,837)

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,385 (-60) May 6: 1,445 (-55) May 5: 1,500 (+36) May 4: 1,464 (-24) May 3: 1,488 (-63) May 2: 1,551 (-41) May 1: 1,592 (-58) April 30: 1,650 (-41) April 29: 1,691 (-41) April 28: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 469 (-20) May 6: 489 (-30) May 5: 519 (+12) May 4: 507 (-7) May 3: 514 (-11) May 2: 525 (-12) May 1: 537 (-28) April 30: 565 (-26) April 29: 591 (-29) April 28: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 12,679 (+224) May 6: 12,455 (+95) May 5: 12,360 (+115) May 3-4: 12,245* (+444)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 2,797 (+79) May 6: 2,718 (+85) May 5: 2,633 (+77) May 4: 2,556 (+61) May 3: 2,495 (+59)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 977 (+25) May 6: 952 (+17) May 5: 935 (+25) May 4: 910 (+24) May 3: 886 (+21)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Numbers with an asterisk (*) denote two-day totals over May 3-4. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Self-employed residents seeking aid can now apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

The Connecticut Department of Labor announced on Thursday that it has made active the filing site so those who are self-employed can complete the necessary filing applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Those seeking to apply should visit File CT Unemployment and locate the red button labeled with the PUA designation. The site will accept applications from self-employed individuals, including independent contractors and “gig” workers who have already applied through the state unemployment system and have received a determination notice in the mail.

To date, more than 38,000 self-employed individuals have completed the first step of the federally-required two-step process. The first step, which requires individuals to file an application on the state unemployment system, generates a determination notice that is sent by applications via mail. The notice, also known as a UC-58, notifies those eligible to file as a self-employed person that wage data is not available and disqualifies them for state benefits. Under guidelines set by the federal government, this two-step process ensures accurate accounting and integrity measures.

Because self-employed individuals already applied through the state unemployment system, the newly-built PUA site will have a record of a person’s state benefit ineligibility status. The PUA system requires applicants to create an account with a unique password and ID. The secure site also collects the applicant’s name, birth date, and social security number, in addition to wage information.

Applicants will also be asked the date when COVID-19 impacted their employment. Federal guidelines allow this to go back to February 2, 2020. If an unemployed status goes back to retroactive weeks, the system requires applicants to provide weekly earnings through the current week filing.