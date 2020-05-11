Reopen CT to Hold Roundtable Monday on Reopening State’s Education System

Members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a roundtable discussion on Monday, May 11, at 11 a.m. regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s education system and its ability to reopen.

Members of the public can email their questions for the group regarding the impact of COVID-19 on schools. The discussion will be broadcast live by the Connecticut Network (CT-N) and available to watch on its cable television channel and through a livestream online.

Those participating in the roundtable will include:

Moderator: Mark Ojakian , President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney , President, Trinity College (CCIC Chair)

, President, Trinity College (CCIC Chair) Beth Bye , Early Childhood Commissioner

, Early Childhood Commissioner Miguel Cardona , Education Commissioner

, Education Commissioner Dr. Matt Cartter , Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist

, Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist Jan Hochadel , President of AFT Connecticut

, President of AFT Connecticut Thomas Katsouleas , President of UConn

, President of UConn Rick Levin , Former President of Yale

, Former President of Yale Glenn Lungarini , Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference

, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Fran Rabinowitz , Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents Rob Rader , Connecticut Association of Boards of Education

, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Don Williams, Executive Director of CEA

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a panel of local health, business, workforce, and education experts who are consulting with the Lamont administration and legislative leadership on the reopening of Connecticut’s economy and education system as the nation emerges from the unprecedented public health emergency caused by COVID-19. The group is providing Governor Lamont with recommendations, which the governor is using to inform his decisions on the reopening of the state.