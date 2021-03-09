State Senator Will Haskell Named Senate Chair of Transportation Committee

The following is a press release from the office of State Sen. Will Haskell.

State Sen. Will Haskell was named Senate Chairman of the General Assembly’s Transportation Committee, a major shift in responsibilities due to the recent election of State Sen. Pat Billie Miller, who was sworn in Monday afternoon. Sen. Haskell will leave the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, where he has served as Senate Chairman for just over two years.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to help shape Connecticut’s future,” Haskell said. “For the last two years, I’ve kept a Metro-North timetable from 1970 on my desk in the Senate. Over the last five decades, those trains have gotten slower, not faster. It’s time to reverse that trend by investing in green infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs, and helping our constituents get where they need to go. I’ll miss my colleagues and friends on the Higher Education Committee, and I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished together. But I know that Sen. Slap will excel in the role.”

As the youngest member of the General Assembly, Haskell spearheaded a focus on college affordability during his time chairing the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee. Since January of 2019, the committee has: