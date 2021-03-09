State Senator Will Haskell Named Senate Chair of Transportation Committee

The following is a press release from the office of State Sen. Will Haskell.
State Sen. Will Haskell was named Senate Chairman of the General Assembly’s Transportation Committee, a major shift in responsibilities due to the recent election of State Sen. Pat Billie Miller, who was sworn in Monday afternoon. Sen. Haskell will leave the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, where he has served as Senate Chairman for just over two years.
“I’m honored by this opportunity to help shape Connecticut’s future,” Haskell said. “For the last two years, I’ve kept a Metro-North timetable from 1970 on my desk in the Senate. Over the last five decades, those trains have gotten slower, not faster. It’s time to reverse that trend by investing in green infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs, and helping our constituents get where they need to go. I’ll miss my colleagues and friends on the Higher Education Committee, and I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished together. But I know that Sen. Slap will excel in the role.”
As the youngest member of the General Assembly, Haskell spearheaded a focus on college affordability during his time chairing the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee. Since January of 2019, the committee has:
- Established PACT CT, a program that provides debt-free community college to students who would otherwise be unable to afford higher education. Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont pledged that the state budget will provide long-term funding for this program that benefits thousands of students.
- Partnered with the Banking Committee and Finance Committee on a new tax credit to address student loan debt. This tax credit rewards employers who make loan payments on behalf of their employees.
- Advanced the healthy and safety of students, prioritizing mental health services, sexual assault protections, and a social safety net on campuses.
Hey Will, Best of luck with your new assignment – improvements are desperately needed on Metro-North!