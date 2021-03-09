Wilton High School Ski Team: Fast Racers, Fast Season

Wilton High School’s ski team is fast on the slopes – and its season is fast, too. The team raced three times in one week with impressive results. (The condensed schedule is due to COVID-19 delays. The final race will be Thursday, March 11.)

Competing in Class S of the CISL (Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League), the Warriors raced at Mt. Southington on Feb. 25, March 2, and March 4. Here are some highlights (scores are combined two-run times):

Thursday, Feb. 25

Warrior Girls:

Wilton took 2nd place (281.91) out of seven teams, after a team of top independent skiers from multiple schools (274.65).

Top 10 Warriors out of 90 skiers: Senior captain Kira Howard (5th; 44.49); sophomore Isabella Furman (8th; 45.62); junior captain Sophia Polito (12th; 46.82); senior captain Alexandra Magnusson (16th; 47.28); junior Abby Kyle (19th; 47.93); sophomore Sloane Sullivan (24th; 49.77); junior Casey Vanderwall (27th; 50.1); sophomore Samantha Mims (30th; 50.7); sophomore Katie Brandt (41st; 53.25); senior Caitlin Murnane (48th; 54.2)

Warrior Boys:

Wilton took 3rd place (281.13) out of six teams, after Weston (2nd; 273.65) and Hand (1st; 272.04).

Top 10 Warriors out of 90 skiers: Senior captain Ryan van Heyst (3rd; 43.76); senior Kiel Polito (17th; 46.16); junior captain Ryan Leung (18th; 46.58); freshman Owen Theoharides (20th; 46.98); freshman Daniel Zoubarev (36th; 48.49); sophomore Connor Sweeney (44th; 49.13); junior Eli Ackerman (45th; 49.16); freshman Max Mirota (46th; 49.42); freshman Harry Polito (47th; 49.93); and sophomore Spencer Trooien (58th; 52.04)

Tuesday, March 2

Warrior Boys:

Wilton took 3rd place (310.24) out of six teams, after Hand (2nd; 307.2) and Weston (1st; 304.11).

Top 10 Warriors out of 87 skiers: Senior co-captain Christian Theoharides (3rd; 48.88); van Heyst (5th; 49.12); K. Polito (12th; 50.72); Leung (14th; 51.52); Sweeney (27th; 54.11); junior Amir Sabovic (31st; 54.7); Mirota (35th; 55.89); Ackerman (38th; 56.15); H. Polito (40th; 57.15); senior William Poirier (43rd; 57.74)

Warrior Girls:

Wilton took 1st place (313.76) out of six. teams, followed by Weston (334.1) and Laurelton Hall (351.79)

Top 10 Warriors out of 88 skiers: Furman (5th; 49.69); Howard (6th; 49.99); freshman Karolina Bukowski (7th; 51.4); Sullivan (11th; 53.48); Kyle (53.95); Polito (22nd; 55.25); Vanderwall (24th; 55.86); freshman Kate Rusin (39th; 60.79); Brandt (41st; 61.17); junior Julia Peterson (44th; 62.89)

Thursday, March 4

Warrior Girls:

Wilton took 2nd place (286.02) out of six teams, after a team of top independent skiers from multiple schools (278.49).

Top 10 Warriors out of 76 skiers: Howard (5th; 45.04); Bukowski (7th; 46.3); Furman (8th; 46.5); Kyle (14th; 48.43); Sullivan (20th; 49.72); Mims (23rd; 50.03); Vanderwall (24th; 50.51); Murnane (25th; 50.93); Brandt (34th; 53.14); Rusin (36th; 53.47)

Warrior Boys:

Wilton placed 2nd (273.73) out of five teams, after Weston (271.73)

Top 10 Warriors out of 82 skiers: C. Theoharides (1st;42.7); van Heyst (4th; 43.56); K. Polito (12th; 45.28); Leung (14th; 45.82); Sweeney (26th; 47.74); Zoubarev (28th; 48.11); Ackerman (34th; 48.76); H. Polito (39th; 49.71); senior Quinn Wiseman (42nd; 50.78); Trooien (48th; 51.51)

Michael Kaulins, the Wilton boys coach, said of the shortened season: “It’s a challenge when you have a season with back-to-back races and no time to practice, but thankfully we’ve got the raw talent and were able to post some great nights on the hill.”

Bill Howard, the Wilton girls coach, added: “The past week presented less-than-ideal racing conditions due to warm weather but our Warriors fought hard and achieved some excellent scores. We’re grateful to have a season at all, considering COVID-19, and are excited for our final race next week.”