To the Editor:

As promised, I would like to be transparent and share with Wilton residents the final advisory opinion presented by the Council on Ethics.

Please find below.

I am extremely grateful for the diligence and hard work put forth by the Council on Ethics Chair, Thanh Tsoi and members, Rhonda Brown, Tamara Conway, and Elizabeth A. Edwards.

As anticipated, the Council has asked that I recuse myself from matters specific to the Police Department. This makes great sense to me and leaves me able to serve Wilton on the vast majority of Selectperson matters.

I am particularly grateful that the Council concludes the conflict can be “managed” by recusal or request for an advisory opinion.

There are limited conflicts because of the exclusive powers of the Police Commission, as defined in the Town Charter.

Article III Sections 25-7 and 25-8 of Wilton’s Town Charter, outline the “exclusive powers” of the Police Commission, including oversight of personnel. Those Town Charter sections reserve several important decision areas to the Police Commission rather than to the Board of Selectpersons.

I am prepared to follow the guidance of the Council.

As promised by me earlier and as noted in the opinion, the Council encourages any candidate to disclose to voters the constraints present should they be elected.

I thank GOOD Morning Wilton for the opportunity to do just that. It is important to be transparent!

Wilton residents, please email me if you want to talk about this more.

I am excited for the opportunity to volunteer and continue to serve our town.

See you at the polls.

Farah Masani

