The following is a statement from the Wilton Republican Town Committee for which the RTC paid GOOD Morning Wilton to publish. More information on paid content during election season is available in GMW‘s guidelines on election coverage and advertising.

The recent statement issued by the Democratic Town Committee is disheartening. Rather than addressing the pressing concerns of the people of Wilton and offering clear solutions, they have chosen once again to fall back on partisan politics.

For our part, our emphasis has always been on the character and integrity of those who have courageously stepped forward to serve our town. To that end, we conducted exhaustive vetting of our endorsed candidates, which included thorough checks with the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) and the Connecticut State Office of Ethics. Our candidates, likewise, diligently reviewed potential conflicts and have addressed the issue in detail.

In short, there is no story here beyond partisan smearing on the part of the Democrats.

Because we are all neighbors in a small town, we opted to overlook the controversy and conflict surrounding the Democratic candidates for the Board of Selectmen. We also refrained from engaging in this level of mudslinging during the last election with the former Democratic Chair of the BOE, who received a pension from the CT State Teacher’s Union.

We made that choice because we believe that negative campaigning has no place in town elections. Our candidates and campaigns are centered on promoting transparency, fostering respectful discourse, and propelling Wilton towards a prosperous and positive future.

For a more comprehensive understanding of our candidates’ positions, we invite you to explore their detailed statements available on our website.

Paid for by the Wilton Republican Town Committee, Carol Lenihan, Treasurer