Stay at Home in Wilton Members Enjoyed Herb Garden Drive-Thru Giveaway

Stay at Home in Wilton (SAHW) helped bring a little spring to its members by hosting an “Herb Garden Drive-Thru.” After a trip to Gilbertie’s Nursery in Easton to meet with proprietor Sal Gilbertie, the Stay at Home in Wilton volunteer team left with over 300 specially selected basil, parsley and rosemary plants in flats and 300 pots with special soil generously donated by the nursery.

The next day the volunteers transplanted the herbs and made up gift bags that included the three individually potted herbs complete with four recipes from SAHW president, and cookbook author, Sally Maraventano Kirmser.

The Wilton Historical Society offered the perfect location for the drive-thru and each member that came by received their special gift bag, lots of smiles and joy at seeing one another again after the distanced winter.

Members and volunteers alike expressed how much fun and how creative the effort was. They enjoyed receiving the variety of herbs and recipes, and look forward to some wonderful fresh pesto and focaccia bread.

Stay at Home in Wilton offered special thanks to all of the volunteers, Gilbertie’s, and the Wilton Historical Society for making this a fun and successful event.